Police probe multiple murders after three bodies found in Tshepisong veld

The victims were all in their twenties.

The South African Police Service (Saps) say they are investigating three counts of murder after three unidentified bodies were found in an open veld in Johannesburg.

It is understood that the bodies were found in Tshepisong Phase 6 on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko said the victims, all in their early twenties, were found dead at the scene.

“A fourth person, believed to have survived the attack, is currently at large. The motive behind the attack is currently unknown. Police investigations are underway. No arrest has been made yet”.

Sibelo has urged anyone with information that may assist with the investigation may contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or report anonymously via the MySAPS App.

Mother and son killed

Meanwhile, a mother and son were shot dead on Wednesday in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said they responded to multiple calls of a shooting incident in the Hillary area on Wednesday at about 7:45pm.

“On arrival, paramedics found Saps already in attendance and were shown into a house. Paramedics found two people believed to be a mother in her sixties and a male believed to be her son in his thirties, who had sustained gunshot wounds to their heads.

“Paramedics assessed both of them; however, they showed no signs of life, and both were declared deceased on the scene,” Jamieson said.

Jamieson said the circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown; however, police were in attendance and will be investigating further.

Deputy mayor killed

The shooting comes a few days after Nyaniso Jindela, the former deputy mayor of Stellenbosch in the Western Cape, was shot and killed.

It is understood that Jindela was shot dead on Monday evening.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg told The Citizen on Tuesday that police are investigating the shooting.

“Stellenbosch police registered a murder case for investigation following a shooting incident on Monday evening, 9 June 2025, at about 20:00, in Vineyard Street, Kayamandi, in which a 59-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded.

“Police members attended to the crime scene, where they found the victim with a gunshot wound to his throat. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. The motive for the attack forms part of the police investigation. The suspects are yet to be arrested,” Twigg said.

