Winners of 2022 Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards announced for Gauteng

South Africa’s top journalists have been eagerly awaiting the regional results of the 2022 Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards.

The results were announced today for the Gauteng Region.

Regional category winners receive R5 000 and national category winners take home R10 000. The overall Vodacom Journalist of the Year (VJOY) winner receives R100 000. Should there be joint winners, the prize money is shared.

The competition’s judging panel reviewed more than 1 700 entries nationally.

This year’s VJOY judging panel consists of Mapi Mhlangu (as convener), Elna Rossouw, Jermaine Craig, Arthur Goldstuck, Ryland Fisher, Professor Gilbert Motsaathebe, Patricia McCracken, Collin Nxumalo, Jovial Rantao, Advocate Robin Sewlal and Obed Zilwa.

Collectively, the media experience of the full judging panel exceeds 300 years.

Takalani Netshitenzhe, Vodacom South Africa Chief Officer for External Affairs said the theme for this year was ‘Storytellers’.

“We recognise the role which journalists play as watchdogs in our society, seeking to report the stories of our time and holding power to account. Credible journalism plays an essential part in supporting healthy democracies and Vodacom is proud to play a part in promoting world class journalism in South Africa.”

VJOY convener Mapi Mhlangu said most news organisations have their headquarters in Gauteng, the province with the highest concentration of resources and people.

“This was evident by the high volume of entries for the Vodacom Journalist of the year competition. Here submissions gave us a helicopter view of the country’s current affairs as Johannesburg-based journalists were deployed to many parts of the country to support other provinces with breaking news.”

“These journalists demonstrated their experience in telling these stories truthfully, accurately and emotively. They skilfully told stories of today, as set-up by past events, and as they in turn set the course for the future.”

The regional winners are:

Lifestyle:

Charles Leonard of the New Frame Podcast

Photography

Daily Maverick photographer Shiraaz Mohamed

Financial & Economics

Financial Mail’s Lisa Steyn

Innovation in Journalism

Mamaili Mamaila of The Outlier

Sustainability

Jacques Myburgh of Taalgenoot

Features

EWN’s Abigail Javier with contributor Mia Lindeque

Live Reporting & Breaking news

Kgomotso Modise from Eyewitness News

Opinion

The Citizen’s Faizel Patel

Politics

Joint Winners – Norman Masungwini of City Press and Charles Leonard of New Frame

Sport

eNCA’s Hloni Mtimkulu

Investigative

Joint winners – Jeff Wicks and Kyle Cowan of News24

The national awards ceremony will take place on 24 November 2022, and will be a hybrid event.

