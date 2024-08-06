Meta encourages impactful use of AI through Llama Impact Grants

The Llama 3.1 Impact Grants continues Meta’s commitment to supporting innovative use of open-source AI to address critical global challenges.

Tech giant Meta is encouraging impactful use of artificial intelligence (AI) through its Llama Impact Grants Program.

The launch of the Llama 3.1 Impact Grants supports innovative use cases of open-source AI to address critical global challenges.

Building on the success of previous grant programs, the Llama 3.1 Impact Grants will provide up to $2 million in funding to organisations worldwide.

Organisations invited to submit proposals

The Llama 3.1 Impact Grants program invites proposals from organisations with ideas for using Llama 3.1 to address social challenges in their communities.

Selected recipients will receive up to $500,000 and winners will be announced early next year.

Kojo Boakye, Meta‘s Vice President of Public Policy in Africa, the Middle East, and Turkiye, said they are inspired by the diverse projects developers undertake around the world to positively impact their communities by building with Llama.

“We believe AI has more potential than any other modern technology to increase human productivity, creativity, and quality of life—and to accelerate economic growth while unlocking progress in medical and scientific research.

“The Llama 3.1 Impact Grants program presents an opportunity to further empower organisations to leverage AI for social good and to drive meaningful change,” Boakye said.

Meta to host regional events

To support prospective applicants, Meta will host a series of regional events, including virtual events, in-person hackathons, workshops, and training sessions in several countries including Egypt, Hong Kong, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Korea, Pakistan, Singapore, Sub-Saharan Africa, Taiwan, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Vietnam among others

Meta said the events will provide technical guidance and mentorship, fostering the development of impactful applications of Llama 3.1 in local contexts.

“Organisations participating in these events will be eligible for additional specialised awards of up to $100,000.

Applications for Llama 3.1 Impact Grants

The inaugural Llama Impact Grants, announced in October 2023, received over 800 applications from 90+ countries.

The 20 finalists have submitted their final proposals, and the grant recipients will be announced in September, alongside the recipients of the Llama Impact Innovation Awards.

The application window for the Llama 3.1 Impact Grants is open from Monday, August 5, 2024, to Friday, November 22, 2024.

