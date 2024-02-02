Metrobus services back on the road

The transport service apologised for the inconvenience caused to commuters.

Commuters will be relieved to learn that Metrobus services are back to normal as of Friday morning.

According to the Metrobus, following what they are calling a marathon engagement session with striking workers, management of Metrobus come to an agreement with its employees.

The entity confirmed on Thursday: “All Metrobus shifts will resume as normal tomorrow-early shift.”

Metrobus did say, however, while an agreement had been reached, for now, talks were still ongoing regarding the employees demands.

ALSO READ: You may not be able to catch a Metrobus as strike grips Joburg

Commuters claim no busses yet

The Johannesburg transport service operator apologised for the inconvenience caused to commuters.

Meanwhile, some commuters have said they are yet to see a Metrobus on the road.

I haven't seen any single what resumption are you talking about or is there anyone used a bus today to confirm. February 2, 2024

On Wednesday, commuters were left stranded after Metrobus employees embarked on a wildcat strike.

Metrobus spokesperson, Tshepo Nathan, told The Citizen that the employees had come forward with demands that were not met at the time. The employees then decided to withhold their labour, which lead to a suspension of the transport services in Johannesburg, he explained.

Metrobus also decided to close their ticket sales outlets due to what it said were recommendations after a security threat analysis. The normally busy Gandhi Square office was a quiet place on Wednesday.

The entity confirmed that all routes were affected.

ALSO READ: Metrobus fare increase to be implemented on 1 July

Metrobus is the second largest municipal bus operator in South Africa.

Established as a company in 2000, it is wholly owned by the City of Johannesburg.

Metrobus transports about 90 000 passengers daily.