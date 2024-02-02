News

Home » News

Avatar photo

By Devina Haripersad

Senior Business/Finance journalist

3 minute read

2 Feb 2024

01:10 pm

Metrobus services back on the road

The transport service apologised for the inconvenience caused to commuters.

metrobus

Metrobus. Photo: Jarryd Westerdale. Rooderpoort Record

Commuters will be relieved to learn that Metrobus services are back to normal as of Friday morning.

According to the Metrobus, following what they are calling a marathon engagement session with striking workers, management of Metrobus come to an agreement with its employees.

The entity confirmed on Thursday: “All Metrobus shifts will resume as normal tomorrow-early shift.”

Metrobus did say, however, while an agreement had been reached, for now, talks were still ongoing regarding the employees demands.

ALSO READ: You may not be able to catch a Metrobus as strike grips Joburg

Commuters claim no busses yet

The Johannesburg transport service operator apologised for the inconvenience caused to commuters.

Meanwhile, some commuters have said they are yet to see a Metrobus on the road.

On Wednesday, commuters were left stranded after Metrobus employees embarked on a wildcat strike.

Metrobus spokesperson, Tshepo Nathan, told The Citizen that the employees had come forward with demands that were not met at the time. The employees then decided to withhold their labour, which lead to a suspension of the transport services in Johannesburg, he explained.

Metrobus also decided to close their ticket sales outlets due to what it said were recommendations after a security threat analysis. The normally busy Gandhi Square office was a quiet place on Wednesday.

The entity confirmed that all routes were affected.

ALSO READ: Metrobus fare increase to be implemented on 1 July

Metrobus is the second largest municipal bus operator in South Africa.

Established as a company in 2000, it is wholly owned by the City of Johannesburg.

Metrobus transports about 90 000 passengers daily.

Read more on these topics

bus metro strike

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News Monitoring West Rand’s most famous residents
News Godongwana dismisses claims of SA banks funding Hamas
South Africa WATCH: ‘They took my whole leg instead of one toe’ – Inside Charlotte Maxeke hospital horror
News Time to die: SA woman to be euthanised in mercy killing in Switzerland
Celebs And Viral Master KG denies claims that he reworked ‘Keneilwe’ without owner’s permission

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe