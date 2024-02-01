News

By Devina Haripersad

Senior Business/Finance journalist

1 Feb 2024

You may not be able to catch Metrobus as strike grips Joburg

Commuters have complained that they were left in a lurch, with Metrobus services being very slow to inform them about the strike.

Metrobus. Photo: Jarryd Westerdale. Rooderpoort Record

Commuters may find themselves stranded in the Johannesburg area after a number of Metrobus employees embarked on a strike on Thursday, 31 January.

Metrobus spokesperson, Tshepo Nathan, said employees went on an illegal strike during the afternoon shift on Thursday, after their demands were not met.

“We have engaged with the employees but we could not reach an agreement. The employees then decided to withhold their labour and went on this strike,” he said.

ALSO READ: Metrobus fare increase to be implemented on 1 July

Nathan emphasized that it was an illegal strike and was not organised together with their unions.

However, attempts to speak to the striking workers were unsuccessful at the time of publishing.

Inconvenience

“We are doing all we can to see that services are returned soon. Management is making every effort. We apologise to our commuters for the inconvenience,” Nathan said.

Metrobus also informed its commuters that it will keep them updated on any developments with the regards to the strike. It also said: “Unfortunately, due to recommendations of a security threat analysis, both the Metrobus sales outlet and the Nerve Centre at Ghandi Square will be closed until further notice.”

Meanwhile, commuters have complained that they were left in a lurch, with Metrobus services being very slow to inform commuters about the strike. They also labelled the workers as ‘selfish’.

Metrobus says the strike is expected to affect all routes.

In September last year, violent bus strikes erupted in Tshwane that saw buses pelted by stones and drivers intimidated by disgruntled Tshwane employees.

NOW READ: WATCH: ‘Everyone started panicking, we had to break windows to get out’ – Passenger in bus crash near UJ

