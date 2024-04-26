Meyerton – Bodies of family, dogs found heavily decomposed

Three decomposed bodies (two males and one female) and the bodies of two decomposed dogs were found inside the house. Paramedics declared the bodies dead on the scene.

The police in Meyerton are investigating a case of inquest after neighbours of a house in Suikerbos Street, Golf Park, complained about stench coming from the house and flies surrounding it.

Upon arrival, officers found the house festered, with flies allover, says constable Tlaleng Moloi, police spokesperson for Meyerton.

Three decomposed bodies (two mails and one female) and the bodies of two decomposed dogs were found inside the house. Paramedics declared the bodies dead on the scene.

They were identified as Hans Roos (68), his wife Susan (62) and their son Hansie (45).

The couple’s bodies were found in a bedroom and Hansie’s in a separate bedroom. Hansie reportedly lived with his parents.

According to Moloi, the motive behind the loss of lives is still unclear and the case of inquest is still under investigation.

Netwerk24 has learnt from several impeccable sources that the Roos family is suspected of having taken their own lives.

Residents of Golfpark are shocked by what has happened. A woman who knew the Roos family but wished to remain anonymous said, “What happened is a tragedy. We struggle to believe it.”

The post with the photo on Susan’s Facebook page reads: “Hansie with his Easter bunny cake. Note that I baked it myself and blue or not everyone enjoyed it!“

Ian Goslett, chairman of the Community Policing Forum (CPF) in Golfpark, said to Netwerk24 the Roos family were long-time residents of the neighborhood. “They were very quiet and private.”

Any person with information regarding the matter is requested to contact warrant officer Kekana on 073 780 9154, 061 360 4700 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. The MySAPS app can also be used to submit information anonymously.

ALSO READ: Murder or suicide? – KZN traditional healer’s body found decomposing

Where to get help

Anyone with mental health problems can call the South African Depression and Anxiety Group’s (Sadag) 24-hour mental health helpline on 0800 456 789.

Sadag’s WhatsApp counseling line can be contacted from 09:00 to 16:00 at 076 882 2775.

The South African Mental Health Federation can be reached on 011 781 1862 and LifeLine South Africa on 0861 322 322.

NOW READ: Man suspected of theft commits suicide with his own snakes