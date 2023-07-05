Two pupils commit suicide at separate schools in Gauteng

By Faizel Patel

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane said he is saddened by the deaths of the two pupils, a Grade 8 girl learner from Geluksdal Secondary School in Ekurhuleni and a Grade 12 girl learner from Nigel High School also in Ekurhuleni.

The MEC’s spokesperson Steve Mabona said the pupils took their lives on Tuesday, 4 July 2023, and Thursday, 29 June 2023.

“According to information at our disposal, the learner from Nigel High School consumed poison at home on Thursday, 29 June 2023, and succumbed.

“Subsequently, the learner from Geluksdal Secondary School also consumed poison at home on Tuesday, 4 July 2023, in the evening. She began complicating and was rushed to a nearby medical facility. Sadly, she died in the vehicle while being transported to receive medical attention,” Mabona said.

Concerns

Chiloane has conveyed the department condolences to the families and school communities of the learners.

“Indeed, it is really concerning that learners will resort to taking their own lives. We call upon learners to always seek assistance for necessary support to be provided. Our Psycho-Social Support Team will visit all affected schools to provide required support to the school community and families once term 3 begins,” said Chiloane.

The Gauteng Education Department has urged pupils who may be experiencing abuse or need counselling to contact Childline by simply dialling 116 for assistance.

Pupils body found at Hoërskool Garsfontein

Meanwhile, the department said it would provide psychosocial support to the family and peers of Hoërskool Garsfontein following the discovery of a Grade 10 pupil’s body at the school.

It is understood that a security guard found 16-year-old Mia Kühn’s body on the school’s rugby field on Tuesday morning.

Kuhn’s family will also receive the necessary support from the department’s psychosocial support team.

Chiloane was visibly disturbed when he visited the school on Tuesday, saying Kühn’s death had sent shockwaves throughout the community.

