Police search for suspects after two women found dead in Nelspruit

Concerned neighbours became concerned about a foul smell from a house in their suburb.

Mpumalanga police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of two women’s bodies in Nelspruit.

The lifeless bodies were discovered at Kamagugu on Tuesday, 16 December 2025, at about 4.30pm.

‘Foul smell’

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Jabu Ndubane said they were searching for suspects who may have been involved in the crime.

“According to a police report, neighbours became concerned about a foul smell from a house in the area, and flies [at the home]. They could not reach the neighbours by phone, hence they contacted the police.

“Upon arrival, the police were shown the house, which was locked and there seemed to be no sign of a break-in. The Mbombela disaster management were also summoned to assist in unlocking the door,” Ndubane said.

“The house appeared to have been ransacked and… two lifeless bodies were found,” Ndubane added.

ALSO READ: Wanted murder suspect shot dead in gunbattle with KZN police

Grim discovery

Ndubane added that the women were identified by their families.

“

“An elderly woman was identified as Eunice Mahlodi ,64. [Her] body was found half-naked. The second woman, Eugenia Dineo Masuku, 20, was identified by the family. Masuku’s body was found half-naked in her bedroom; both her hands were tied with cables.

“It is suspected that she could have been strangled as a cable was found around her neck. There were also blood stains in the bedroom. It is further suspected that some items, like cellphones, could have been stolen from the house,” Ndubane said.

Investigations

Ndubane said the bodies were found at the early stage of decomposition.

“A case with two counts of murder has been opened, and a team of experts in the investigation field has been established under the leadership of the acting police commissioner in Mpumalanga, Major-General Zeph Mkhwanazi, to probe this horrific incident.

“A 72-hour plan has been activated with all roleplayers involved. Circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation and police are appealing to the members of the public for information that may assist in apprehending the perpetrator(s),” Ndubane added.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Detective Sergeant Debra Matukane on 076 354 9612 or call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111.

Members of the public can also send information via MYSAPSAPP. All information received will be treated as confidential, and callers may opt to remain anonymous.

ALSO READ: Gauteng police shoot and kill hijacking suspects in Parys