Mine clash turns deadly: Gauteng cop among two killed in Limpopo shootout

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of Limpopo, directed the police to use all resources at their disposal to apprehend the suspects.

Two men have been killed in a violent clash at a Limpopo mine, prompting police to launch a manhunt for the armed suspects after one of the victims, a Gauteng officer, was gunned down on site.

Police in Driekop have registered two cases of murder following the heated altercation at the mine in Ga-Mahlokwane village next to Khubetshane on Tuesday.

Meeting

It is alleged that on Friday, a group of male victims went to the mine and requested a meeting with the owner.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said the group claimed to have a court order instructing the owner to stop mining operations and further alleged that they had shares in the mine.

“Upon arrival, the victims found two security guards on duty and instructed them to contact the owner. The security guards reportedly contacted their office, but the owner did not arrive, and they left the premises.”

Altercation

Mashaba said on Tuesday, the men returned to the mine and again found the same security officers.

“They once more requested that the owner be contacted and were told not to go anywhere while waiting. It is alleged that while they were still on the mine premises, several motor vehicles arrived and the occupants got out and confronted them, resulting in a physical altercation.

“During the fight, one of the male victims was fatally shot at the scene. The second victim sustained injuries and managed to run for help. He was taken to a medical facility but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries upon arrival,” Mashaba said.

Gauteng cop

According to police, preliminary investigations revealed that one of the deceased is a 40-year-old police officer based in Gauteng Province.

“The police have opened two cases of murder and a manhunt for the unknown suspects involved in the incident is currently underway.”

Manhunt

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of Limpopo, Major General Jan Scheepers, directed the police to use all resources at their disposal to apprehend the suspects involved in the fatal shooting.

“We are shocked and deeply saddened by this incident, which has resulted in one of our own losing his life.

“We condemn this act of violence in the strongest possible terms. All available resources have been mobilised to ensure the speedy apprehension of the perpetrators,” Scheepers said.

Appeal

Police have urged anyone with information that can assist with the ongoing investigations to contact Major General Venetia Masingi on 082 040 6751 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111, the nearest police station, or the MySAPS App.

Police investigations are continuing.