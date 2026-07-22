Breakthrough in Tebogo Mothapo murder: Limpopo police arrest suspect

The 43-year-old Mothapo was gunned down outside his home in Zone 1 on 16 December 2025.

Limpopo police have scored a breakthrough in the murder of businessman Tebogo Mothapo, arresting a 29‑year‑old suspect linked to the victim’s stolen cellphone during an intelligence‑driven operation in Mankweng.

The man was handcuffed this week.

Arrest

Police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said investigations are continuing.

“On Monday, 20 July 2026, members of the Provincial Tracking Team and Investigation Unit swooped on Ga‑Mothapo, Tjatjaneng village, where the suspect – a naturalised South African citizen of Pakistani origin – was found in possession of Mothapo’s cellphone, stolen on the night of the killing.”

The 43-year-old Mothapo was gunned down outside his home in Zone 1 on 16 December 2025.

Motive

Mashaba said the motive was unclear at the time, and the case was transferred to the Provincial Office for deeper investigation.

“Police confirmed the suspect will appear in the Mankweng Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 22 July, facing charges of murder and possession of suspected stolen property.”

Authorities said more arrests are expected as the investigation unfolds, signalling progress in a case that shocked the local business community.

Rape

Meanwhile, a 55‑year‑old suspect has been arrested in Thohoyandou in connection with a string of sexual offences, including a rape case dating back to December 2025.

Detectives and members of the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit intercepted the man during a joint operation on Monday, 20 July 2026, after he allegedly kidnapped a 19‑year‑old woman in the CBD.

Arrest

Police say the suspect operated by luring women into his vehicles – a white GWM or silver‑grey Volvo – before driving them to the Nandoni River, where he allegedly raped and robbed them.

He is also linked to attempted rape and theft earlier this month.

Mashaba praised the swift arrest.

“This operation demonstrates our commitment to protecting vulnerable women and ensuring perpetrators face justice. We will continue to pursue every lead until all cases linked to this suspect are fully investigated.”

The man will appear in court soon.