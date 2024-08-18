Police investigate death of man burnt with tyre

It is suspected that he could have been burnt with a tyre as the body had tyre steel wire around his waist.

Police in the Free State are investigating a murder case after the discovery of a burnt body.

The body was discovered by a shepherd at an open field near auction trails closer to the township of Bohlokong in Bethlehem on Saturday morning.

Police spokesperson, Mmako Mophiring said the burnt man’s face is still identifiable. He is estimated to be in his 20s or 30s.

“It is suspected that he could have been burnt with a tyre as the body had tyre steel wire around his waist.”

Any person with information that may lead to the arrest and conviction of the suspect can contact Bohlokong Detective at 058 307 5800 or 082 453 0794, Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or MySapsApp.

ALSO READ: Community patroller’s dead body found in a bush near R510

Half-naked female body found burnt

Meanwhile, the police in Bloemfontein, Free State have found a half-naked female body burnt from the chest to the face.

The body discovered on Saturday morning had a T-shirt pulled above the breast, and the long braided hairstyle could still be recognised.

Police spokesperson, Thabo Covane said the deceased had a stab wound on the inner left thigh and bruises indicating the struggle and possibility of being dragged by the right thigh.

Her lifeless body was found on an open veld near R702 Road.

“Any member of the public who might help the police to identify the victim and give information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect(s) is requested to contact Lieutenant Colonel Mahlomola Kibinye at 082 526 2722. Alternatively, the information can be submitted on MySAPS App or call the SAPS Crime Stop number 08600 10111.”

Burnt and headless body found

Last month, The Citizen reported that police in Limpopo are seeking assistance in identifying the body of a mutilated man.

Police and paramedics were summoned to what was described as a “bloody scene” in Ga-Maleka near Seshego.

The headless body was found among the bushes and a search around the area failed to locate the severed head.

The police at the time said they did not know how many suspects could be linked to the crime but investigations were continuing.

ALSO READ: Three-year-old dies after being caught in parents’ love triangle

Burnt beyond recognition

The police in Barrage, Sedibeng also discovered a body, however, it was burnt beyond recognition.

Spokesperson Sergeant Nombulelo Mohlakoana said the body was found at Ramolelle Secondary School, next to the N1, in Barrage.

Even though the body was burnt beyond recognition, Mohlakoana said the head could be seen that it was that of a black person with dreadlocks and bullet wound on the forehead.

“Anyone looking for a member of their family or a friend with dreadlocks should contact the Barrage SAPS Detective Sgt Nkanyangi at 082 778 9034.”