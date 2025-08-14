‘Minister, please step in’: Turf war between taxis and e-hailers reignites

Taxi drivers have been accused of being a law unto themselves.

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party is appealing to the Minister of Transport to intervene in the standoff between e-hailing drivers and taxi drivers.

This comes after an e-hailing driver was shot dead at Maponya Mall in Soweto on Wednesday. Another driver and a passerby were also injured in the attack.

Two cars were also burnt by an unknown group of men.

Although the suspects are unknown, taxi drivers have been accused of intimidating e-hailing drivers at Maponya Mall and other shopping centres around Johannesburg.

“We call on the minister of transport to take an unequivocal stand against this violence and to ensure the safety of all public transport operators, whether taxi drivers, e-hailing drivers or lift club members and the commuters they serve,” said MK party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela.

Taxi industry bullying

Ndhlela accused the taxi industry of being against fair competition in the transport sector.

“South Africa is a country where millions depend on a variety of transport modes including taxis, buses, trains, e-hailing services, and private lift-sharing to meet their daily needs.

“There is more than enough room in the sector for all service providers to operate sustainably. Resorting to violence, intimidation and even murder in a bid to dominate the industry is pure greed and undermines the spirit of ubuntu.

“If families can no longer travel together, and neighbours are afraid to offer each other a ride, what does that say about the values we claim to uphold as a society?” he said.

No arrests

He called on police to act swiftly to find the people behind the murder of the e-hailing driver.

“The MK party condemns in the strongest terms the killing of one e-hailing driver and the injuring of two others at Maponya Mall.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the victims and their families,” Ndhlela said.

Broken agreement among drivers

Uber and Bolt drivers have complained about intimidation at Soweto’s malls for years.

They have previously complained that their cars get “confiscated” by taxi associations, and they would then have to pay a fine of up to R5 000 for picking up passengers at areas, including some malls. Sometimes the drivers would have their cars torched.

Maponya Mall management was expected to address customers at the mall on Thursday morning.

