Seven shot in central Johannesburg taxi violence

Thursday's incident brings the number of those shot dead at Gauteng taxi ranks this week to seven.

Four people have been declared dead, and three others were injured during a shooting incident in Johannesburg.

Police confirmed the Gauteng Taxi Violence Unit will investigate the matter, which saw an unknown number of suspects open fire at a taxi rank.

Four confirmed dead

The shooting occurred on Thursday morning at a taxi rank near Doornfontein.

As of 11am, no arrests have been made, but police have been able to identify the vehicle used by the suspects.

“It is reported that unknown people driving a white BMW randomly shot at bystanders at the rank. The deceased were identified as taxi drivers, and two passengers were injured and taken to hospital,” confirmed Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi.

Police confirmed the armed men entered the taxi rank before they began “shooting randomly”.

Four people were declared dead at the scene while three others were transported to hospital for treatment — one of the injured being a university student waiting for a bus.

“The shooting is suspected to be taxi violence related, and the matter will be investigated by the Provincial Taxi Violence Unit,” confirmed

East London taxi boss arrested

Police confirmed this was the second such incident this week after three people were killed at a taxi rank south of Vosloorus on Wednesday.

On the same day, a taxi boss was arrested in East London in connection with murders and extortion related to the taxi industry.

“This follows a lengthy police investigation led by the specialised team of investigators and operational units,” stated police spokesperson Major-General Nonkululeko Phokane

“The suspect is a taxi boss in the Eastern Cape and is also allegedly involved in several taxi-related incidences in the province,” he added.

A National Taxi Violence and Extortion Task Team was earlier established to investigate crime within the industry.

