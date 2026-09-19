Missing woman found! Not the ninth victim of ‘Ekurhuleni serial killer’

It was reported that Monamodi was among the victims, before her family confirmed that she had in fact returned home safely.

Teballo Monamodi, who was reported to be the latest victim in a series of murders in Ekurhuleni, is still alive.

According to broadcaster Newzroom Afrika, the 24-year-old woman was misidentified following the discovery of a ninth body in the area this week.

Friends and family were overcome with emotion when they saw Monamodi return to her Vosloorus home on Saturday.

Neighbours gathered to see the woman, who had reportedly gone missing earlier this week and was assumed to have fallen victim to an alleged serial killer in the area. She spoke openly with them.

Her return follows a string of murders in the city in recent months. Police are trying to establish whether there is a connection between the deaths and have called for calm.

Officials have imposed a lockdown in the area through tightened security, but hours into the operation on Thursday, another body was discovered.

It was reported that Monamodi was the victim after her family had identified her at the state mortuary. They told the media that they were heartbroken by the tragedy.

Hours later, they confirmed that she had, in fact, returned home safely.

Speaking to Daily Sun, she said that she closely resembled the woman whose body was found this week, and her blonde hair may have added to the confusion.

“I heard that some people even posted my photos on their WhatsApp statuses, wishing me to rest in peace. Guys, I’m still alive.

“Clearly there’s a mix-up, and the person who identified the woman at the scene might have thought it was me,” she is reported to have said.

The ninth body is now unidentified.

As public protests and calls for an end to violence against women and children increase, police have offered a R400 000 reward and the DA R500 000 for information that could lead to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for the murders.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi this week expressed his support and confidence in the police to make a breakthrough, while officals say they are working hard on the case.

“Saps assures the public that it is seized with these cases and is following every lead that may assist investigators in establishing the circumstances surrounding the murders and identifying those responsible.

“Communities are urged to rely only on information issued through official Saps communication channels and to report any information that may assist the investigation to the police.”

This is a developing story