Eighth woman’s body found in Ekurhuleni as R400 000 reward offered

Saps is offering a R400 000 reward and has deployed a top team led by the deputy provincial commissioner to solve the cases.

Another woman’s body has been found in Ekurhuleni, bringing the tally of tragic discoveries to eight in two months, as the police offer a R400 000 reward and deploy a high-level team.

The South African Police Service (Saps) confirmed that they recovered another woman’s body in Ekurhuleni, bringing the number of women’s bodies found in the metro in the past two months to eight.

Eighth woman’s body was found in Ekurhuleni

Acting police minister Firoz Cachalia said the murders of eight women in Ekurhuleni are unacceptable and assured the affected families and the public that every effort will be made to bring the perpetrators to justice.

He said police have established a high-level multidisciplinary team, led by the deputy provincial commissioner, to investigate.

“I can give you the assurance, based on past experience, that when it comes to such situations, the Saps has the experience and the high-level expertise to investigate cases of this kind,” Cachalia said during a media briefing on Tuesday evening in Parktown.

Earlier on Tuesday, the police said a woman’s body found in a river in Olifantsfontein, near Tembisa Mall, on 7 September was added to the investigation.

Police boost visibility through Operation Shanela

The acting minister added that the police will expand its visibility in Kempton Park and surrounding areas through Operation Shanela.

Cachalia also emphasised that it’s important for communities to assist law enforcement efforts, particularly in reporting any suspicious activities to the police.

“There are unknown victims, and we are calling upon families, in particular around this area, to come forward if they know of any family member who they cannot account for their whereabouts,” acting national commissioner Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane said.

“The sooner we identify these victims, the quicker it will assist us to follow specific leads as well as to crack these particular cases.”

The police have also offered a R400 000 reward for information that could lead to a breakthrough in the investigation.

The acting minister stressed that the police do not solely depend on monetary rewards but on the community’s humanity, self-respect, dignity and determination to secure justice for victims.

Cachalia said the murders show women are unsafe in SA

Cachalia said the deaths of eight women in these circumstances remind the nation that women are unsafe in South Africa.

“The thought that someone can go out on a run to participate in a happy event, never to return home, is too unbearable to think about,” Cachalia said.

The acting minister said that with the high murder rates and levels of rape and domestic violence, South Africa has a challenge it needs to face.

“Perhaps in this moment, our society will reflect on who we are, on where we are, and on the journey we must still travel,” Cachalia said.