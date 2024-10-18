One dead, 13 injured in taxi crash in Eastern Cape

A tyre burst allegedly caused the accident and the driver lost control of the vehicle

The accident happened on N2 towards Kalana Location near Qonce on Thursday afternoon. Picture: Eastern Cape Transport

One person has died, and 13 others were seriously injured in a crash when a Toyota Quantum overturned in the Eastern Cape.

It is understood the accident happened on N2 towards Kalana Location near Qonce on Thursday afternoon.

Accident

Eastern Cape Transport MEC Xolile Nqatha’s spokesperson, Makhaya Komisa said the driver died at the scene and all the injured passengers were taken to Grey Hospital in Qonce.

“A tyre burst allegedly caused the accident and the driver lost control of the vehicle. It is alleged that the Toyota Quantum was transporting passengers from Gqeberha to Mthatha. However, when the taxi was approaching the Kalana location, the Quantum’s tyre burst and overturned.

“Transport MEC Xolile Nqatha conveys his sincere condolences to the bereaved family and wishes all the injured passengers a speedy recovery. The MEC is urging motorists to reduce speed on the roads,” said Komisa.

ALSO READ: Missing gyrocopter pilot found dead after crash in Louis Trichardt

Taxi-truck crash

Last week, seven people died and nine other passengers sustained serious injuries when a taxi collided head-on with a truck.

The passengers were travelling in a Toyota Quantum minibus taxi on the N2 between Mthatha and the Mtentu cuttings when the crash occurred.

The injured passengers were rushed to the Mthatha General Hospital.

Komisa said the truck driver was apprehended in Mthatha.

“A case of culpable homicide has been opened against the truck driver who is a foreign national. He is currently at the Mthatha Central Police Station waiting to be transported to the Bitiyi Police Station.

“It was very misty when the two vehicles collided. Seven people died on the scene while nine other passengers are in hospital in a serious condition,” Komisa said.

KZN crash

In another tragic accident, at least eight people including seven high school pupils were killed in a head-on collision between a taxi and a truck on the N2 highway in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The truck driver was found to be in a critical condition.

Paramedics said the accident happened in Mandini early on Friday morning.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Samantha Meyrick said the crash involved a truck and taxi carrying school children on the N2.

ALSO READ: Seven school children among eight dead in KZN taxi crash