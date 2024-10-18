JUST IN: Lusikisiki massacre: Two more arrested, AK47’s seized

A group of armed assailants stormed two neighbouring homesteads in Ngobozana village, close to Lusikisiki, and opened fire killing 18

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has arrested two more people in connection with the Lusikisiki massacre and recovered high-calibre firearms that were used in the mass killing of 18 people.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathes said an intelligence drive operation led to the arrests and discovery of the high-calibre firearms on Thursday evening.

Firearms testing

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the firearms were moved to another location after the killing of the Lusikisiki eighteen. Two more suspects have been arrested after they were found to have these rifles. The pair was arrested in Flagstaff in the Eastern Cape.”

Mathe said weapons have been sent for testing.

“The high calibre firearms have been taken in for ballistics testing to determine and confirm that they were indeed used in the commission of the crime and to determine which other crime scenes can be linked to them.

“The Minister of Police, Mr Senzo Mchunu, the Deputy Ministers of Police, Ms Polly Boshielo, Mr Cassel Mathale and the National Commissioner of the SAPS, General Fannie Masemola have commended the investigating team for this breakthrough,” Mathe said.

Mass shooting

On September 28, a group of armed assailants stormed two neighbouring homesteads in Ngobozana village, close to Lusikisiki, and opened fire.

The attack resulted in the deaths of 18 individuals, with five others sustaining injuries.

The first suspect, Siphosoxolo Myekethe, was apprehended on 7 October in connection with the murders.

Myekethe has already appeared in the Lusikisiki Magistrate’s Court, facing 18 counts of murder and one charge of possessing an unlicensed AK-47 assault rifle.

The 45-year-old has opted to abandon his bail application.

Arrests

This week, the South African Police Service (Saps) arrested three additional suspects in Port Shepstone and East London after appealing to the public for information that could assist with the arrest.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said an intelligence-led operation by the Port Shepstone K9 and Public Order Policing officers acted on information about the suspects.

Masemola thanked South Africans for their support in providing information on the whereabouts of the wanted suspects.

