Murder suspected as body of missing man found in drain in KZN

The 28-year-old murder victim disappeared after going out for a haircut.

The body of Luzuko Xalakhe was found on Monday. Picture: Rusa/Facebook

The lifeless body of Luzuko Xalakhe, who was reported missing on Sunday, was found in a drain in Ezimangweni, Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday.

The 28-year-old, originally from New Brighton, Port Elizabeth, was temporarily living in Verulam while undergoing training for his job.

According to Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), Xalakhe was last spotted on Sunday at approximately 3:30pm at the intersection of George Sewpersad and Ireland Street in the Verulam central business district (CBD), where he had gone to get a haircut.

Xalalkhe had allegedly used an e-hailing service to run his errands.

Grisly discovery of body

On Sunday, when Rusa posted Xalakhe’s missing person post, the unit reported that the victim’s cellphone appeared to be switched off as calls and attempts to contact him were all in vain.

“His work colleagues contacted Rusa the following morning after they discovered that Xalakhe failed to return,” it said.

After making enquiries, the response team traced his final known movements to the Verulam CBD.

A Community Policing Forum (CPF) member in Inanda saw the missing person post and contacted Rusa early on Tuesday morning. The CPF member confirmed the discovery of Xalakhe’s body.

The body was found with several injuries.

“His injuries indicated that he had been tortured and murdered. The motive for the murder has not been established,” said Rusa.

Law enforcement authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding Xalakhe’s disappearance and death.

Anyone with information is urged to come forward and assist in the investigation.

Another person found in ditch

This is the second incident this week where a person was found dead in a ditch.

A young boy, who remains unidentified, was murdered and left in a ditch on Sunday, in Mankweng, Limpopo. He was discovered in bushes near a local church in the area.

According to the South African Police Service (Saps), officers responded to a complaint of murder at Ga-Makanye village in the Mankweng policing area and found community members gathered near a local church.

“They commenced with the initial investigation and discovered the body of a one-year-old boy, buried in a shallow grave and only the hands visible,” said Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

At the time, the boy’s parents or family had not been located with police urging the public to come forward with any information related to the case.