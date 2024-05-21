8 days after going missing, 61-year-old found in the mountains

A more than week-long search for a 61-year-old man has ended with some good news after he was found in nearby mountains.

The man went missing from the small Prince Alfred Hamlet in the Western Cape two Sundays ago.

Patrick Xhibu’s wife alerted police to his disappearance, sparking a joint search operation between Prince Alfred Hamlet Crime Prevention Unit members and detectives in conjunction with the SAPS Airwing.

The search led them to nearby mountains. The only problem was that no vehicles could access the mountains. They had to search by foot.

After a lot of searching the team found the man on a mountain dehydrated and hungry.

“He was airlifted to a nearby hospital for medical care,” explained police spokesperson Frederick “FC” van Wyk.

He was later reunited with his family.

What to do if a loved one goes missing

Thousands go missing every month in South Africa, including more than 1,300 children, reported Missing Children South Africa recently.

If you suspect a loved one has gone missing, it is important to notify the police immediately.

“When a person goes missing, it is of the utmost importance for the SAPS to fulfil our mandate to serve and protect the citizens of South Africa. It is essential to take steps and start the investigation into a missing person’s case immediately.

“There is no waiting period to report a missing person” a notice by the police service says.

It suggested doing the following: