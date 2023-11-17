Search on for teen boy swept out to sea in Velddrif rip current

SAPS WPDS divers are continuing in an ongoing search.

A 12-year-old child went missing after being swept out to sea by a rip current in Velddrif, Western Cape, on Wednesday.

According to the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), the organisation’s Mykonos duty crew was activated by the SA Police Service (SAPS) in response to eyewitness reports of a drowning in progress in Veldrift, Laaiplek.

The SA Police Services, SAPS WPDS (Water Policing and Dive Services), NSRI Mykonos rescue swimmers, who were conducting routine training in the area at the time, the NSRI Mykonos, West Coast Medical and WC Government Health EMS responded.

“On arrival on the scene, a search commenced for a local male child, believed to be aged approximately 12 years old, who had gone missing in the water after reportedly being caught in rip currents in the wave line during an outgoing tide.

“SAPS WPDS divers launched a Police boat. NSRI Mykonos launched their NSRI rescue craft Rotary Onwards from our NSRI Mykonos satellite station at St Helena Bay.”

Despite an extensive sea and shoreline search, there was still no sign of the missing child

The family of the missing child are in the care of police.

Missing teen’s body recovered

This comes after the Johannesburg Emergency Services recovered the body of an 18-year-old teen who went missing after falling into the Klipvalley River in Soweto this week.

The incident happened after heavy rainfall which resulted in flooding in several parts of Gauteng, accompanied by a sudden hailstorm that damaged infrastructure and vehicles.

According to spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi, the teen slipped and fell into the overflowing river on Tuesday.

His body was recovered on Wednesday morning.

“The body of the 18-year-old boy who went missing when he slipped and fell into Klipvalley River yesterday has been recovered by the aquatic rescue unit in Johannesburg EMS together with the South African Police Service water wing,” said Mulaudzi.

Meanwhile, more flooding is expected in Gauteng after the South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a warning for severe thunderstorms and heavy rain on Friday.