‘Humanitarian aid needed’: Three people missing amid heavy rains in Western Cape

People planning to visit the province have been urged to postpone their trips due to the disruptive weather.

Three people have been reported missing following heavy rainfall which has caused widespread damage in the Western Cape.

The downpours came after the South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a level 9 warning of disruptive rain and gale force winds in the province over the weekend.

The severe weather conditions has since led to the closure of several roads and excessive flooding across large parts of the Western Cape.

Three missing as bus overturns

Addressing the media in a virtual briefing on Monday, Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell confirmed that one person was swept away in the Great Brak River near Mossel Bay.

“The part of the road with the bridge was washed away with a car on it. There were two people in the car and they managed to save one. They are still looking for the other one, but it doesn’t look good,” he said.

Bredell indicated that other two people were reported missing Villiersdorp.

“There’s also rescue teams looking for them,” the MEC said.

He revealed that three people have died as result of an accident involving a Golden Arrow bus near Athlone in Cape Town on Monday.

“But that was not due to the weather. We have lost three lives,” Bredell said.

“All the teams are on standby… obviously the mopping up will need to happen, but we first need to get through the storm. The next 12 hours are going to very difficult,” he added.

At least 21 people were also injured in the same accident when the bus overturned along Jakes Gerwel Drive.

The incident happened at around 8:45am.

Watch the briefing below:

Social relief

Schalk Carstens, who is the acting head of the provincial disaster management centre (PDMC), said social relief would be needed for the storm victims.

“We are currently engaging with Social Development Department. We need them on board as quickly as possible because we are going to have a huge amount of people that will be affected by the storm that currently might need humanitarian aid,” Carstens said.

Four people had to be evacuated to a nearby fire station after they were trapped in a house in Strand.

They were rescued by emergency services officials, according to Charlotte Powell, head of the City of Cape Town’s disaster management.

Charlotte Powell indicated that a roof was blown off a private property in Cape Town’s city centre, while a dwelling in Hout Bay was also damaged by strong wind.

Houses in several areas, including Durbanville, Bo-Kaap, Schaapkraal and Bellville South, have been flooded.

There were numerous road closures in Western Cape due to the heavy rain.

Meanwhile, Western Cape premier, Alan Winde asked those who intended to travel to the province to delay their trip amid the road closures.

“I don’t anybody take chances and risks,” Winde.

See which roads have been closed below:

Western Cape road closures by Molefe Seeletsa on Scribd