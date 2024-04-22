Tragic end: Missing Capetonian fisherman’s body found on shoreline

The fisherman's body was found resting on shore.

A Capetonian family was struck by tragedy when one of their family members did not return from a fishing trip.

A 39-year-old fisherman was pronounced deceased on Saturday after the boat he was sailing overturned.

The fisherman was reported missing by two of his friends before his body was found washed ashore.

Three rescue teams from the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) responded to reports of a fisherman missing at Brightwaters, on the Atlantic side of Cape Point.

ALSO READ: Julius Malema: Living conditions in SA worse than prison (VIDEO)

Fisherman ‘missing in the surf zone’

Furthermore, after being escorted to the Cape Point main gate by a local, a 17-year-old and 29-year-old reported the man missing at the Table Mountain National Parks.

The injured pair was expedited to hospital; however they were in stable conditions.

His two companions claimed to have only noticed that he was missing after their boat overturned at Brightwaters just south off Olifantsbospunt.

READ MORE: ‘Lying lifeless on the roof with wires in his hands’ – 3 killed by illegal connections

“They confirmed that they had both managed to reach the shore after their boat reportedly capsized in the surf zone in dense fog, and their boat had then washed ashore, but they had found no signs of their skipper (of their boat) and they feared that he was missing in the surf zone,” said the rescue team.

A group of rescue teams were alerted and responded promptly. These include a Telkom radio services team, an addition of other NSRI crews and the police.

The teams found the boat resting on the shore, with no sign of the fisherman.

“It appears that the casualty boat may have been swamped by a wave before running aground on the shoreline.

“During the search the body of the man was located approximately between 30 and 50 metres off-shore at Brightwaters and was recovered onto the NSRI rescue craft,” added the NSRI.

The skipper was pronounced dead on scene and his body was expedited to Government Health Forensic Pathology Services.

A case has been reportedly opened by the police.

NOW READ: PICS: At least 4 dead, 12 injured as horror taxi crash closes M4

Chinese scuba diver deceased

A tourist who was scuba diving on Sunday was listed deceased after he emerged unconscious from the dive.

The man was on a dive charter boat that was going to the Gqeberha Port.

According to the NSRI the Chinese tourist was already unconscious before they reached the port.

“He was brought to our NSRI Gqeberha rescue station where paramedics continued with advanced life support CPR efforts,” said the team in a statement.

Despite various efforts to resuscitate him, the man was declared deceased at the NSRI Gqeberha rescue station.