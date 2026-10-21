MK party swings axe again, names new parliamentary whips

The changes in Parliament mirror broader leadership shifts within the party.

The MK party has once again overhauled its parliamentary leadership, removing several party whips and appointing five new ones in the latest caucus shake-up.

The appointments of Emerald Kwenzokuhle Madlala, Sanele Gregory Mwali, Pinky Pearlgene Mngadi, Sihle Ngubane and Wesley Douglas took effect on 12 October 2026.

Changes

Notable changes include Sihle Ngubane’s return to a whip position. Ngubane previously served as the party’s chief whip before being removed in August 2024 and had also lost his position as secretary-general.

The latest appointments come at the expense of Visvin Reddy, David Skosana, Zelna Saira Abader and Siyabonga Gama, who have been removed as whips.

The MK party currently holds 58 seats in Parliament and has undergone a series of leadership changes since emerging as the official opposition following the 2024 general elections.

Parliament

The party’s parliamentary caucus is now led by its fifth chief whip, Philasande Mkhize, who was appointed in June 2026.

Mkhize is the latest in a succession of chief whips that has included Sihle Ngubane, Mzwanele Manyi and Colleen Makhubele.

In November 2025, former finance minister Des van Rooyen briefly replaced Makhubele after a dispute with parliamentary leader John Hlophe, before party president Jacob Zuma reinstated her.

Arrest

In February 2026, Mmabatho Mokoena-Zondi assumed the chief whip position after Makhubele was removed.

Her tenure was short-lived, however, as she was later dismissed and arrested on charges of fraud, extortion and corruption.

Mokoena-Zondi is accused of compelling parliamentary researchers to make financial contributions amounting to more than R200 000, allegedly intended for Zuma’s legal expenses.

Leadership shifts

The changes in Parliament mirror broader leadership shifts within the party. Since its formation in December 2023 under Jacob Zuma, the MK party has repeatedly changed key office bearers, including the position of secretary-general.

In March 2026, the party appointed Sibonele Nomvalo as its eighth secretary-general.

Nomvalo is a lawyer, Member of Parliament and former ANC Youth League leader from KwaZulu-Natal.