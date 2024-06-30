Mkhalele left frustrated as Botswana hold Bafana to a draw

Bafana Bafana stand-in coach Helman Mkhalele was not happy with his team’s finishing during the draw against Botswana.



This comes after South Africa were held to a goalless draw by the Zebras in a Group A clash of the Cosafa Cup at Isaac Wolfson Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday.



It was Bafana’s second stalemate in as many games following their 1-1 draw against Mozambique in the opening match of the regional tournament.



Mkhalele believes that Bafana created enough chances to win the match.

“We were not in command of the ball, especially in the final third. We looked like we didn’t have the confidence. But again, we were not giving the early support or were unable to read the game to support Thabang Sibanyoni, who was dominating the aerial balls,” Mkhalele told Safa media.

“We lacked that confidence. Yes, we did get those half chances, but we were not taking them or we were not approaching them with aggression. We were just more comfortable in dominating the possession in our own half. But we lacked the speed and the penetration to the middle.”



Botswana coach Didier da Rosa was very proud of his players, even though they did not win the match.



“It was a second draw (of the tournament after the 0-0 outcome against Eswatini), but at least we didn’t concede any goal. I’m proud of my players today because they followed the plan we worked on. It was very interesting for me as a coach to see these young players so disciplined”.

Bafana will next face Eswatini in the last match of Group A at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium at 3pm on Tuesday.