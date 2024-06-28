Agent unhappy about how Chiefs handled Hlanti’s situation

Hlanti was released by Chiefs this week.

Sifiso Hlanti’s agent Sizwe Ntshangase has expressed his displeasure about the way Kaizer Chiefs handled his client’s contract situation.



This comes after Chiefs released the defender this week following the expiry of his contract with the club.

Speaking on Sports Night Amplified with Andile this week, Ntshangase said Chiefs could have told him and Hlanti earlier that they are not going to renew his contract.

“We did engage the club to try to find out where they headed with Hlanti and what their thinking is, but we were not getting a direct response,” said Ntshangase.

“The team told Hlanti that he served them well this season in the last week of the games, but they said they will have to wait for the incoming coach to come to assess him and make a decision.

“They also said the new coach would assess Hlanti, but he didn’t even train and be seen by any member of the new technical team when Chiefs called him this week to say that his contract will not be renewed,” he added.



Chiefs are said to be eyeing Stellenbosch FC’s Fawaaz Basadien and Rushwin Dortley of Cape Town Spurs as possible replacements for Hlanti.