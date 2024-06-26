Mozambique hold Bafana to draw in Cosafa Cup

Bafana Bafana and Mozambique played to a 1-1 draw in a 2024 Cosafa Cup Group A clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday night.



It was clear from the first whistle that South Africa wanted an early lead and they almost got it in the third minute, but Asanele Velebhayi’s header hit the upright and into safety.



Mondli Mpoto then pulled off a great save in the 24th minute to deny Dario as Mozambique launched an attack of their own.



Bafana finally took the lead in the 38th minute through captain Rushwin Dortley and they took the lead to the half-time break.



The Mambas took the game to the hosts in the second half and Bafana resorted to a low block.



With Bafana looking rather shaky at the back, Mozambique finally found the opening and the equaliser through Chamito Alfamenga in 65th minute who beat Mpondo with a powerful shot from long range.



The goal seemed to have rattled South Africa and they again took control of the match, but the Mozambique defence stood strong.



Ashley Cupido had two chances to put Bafana in the lead again, but he shot wide of goals on both occasions much to the frustration of coach Helman Mkhalele and the home fans in Gqeberha.



With the first Group A game between Botswana and Eswatini, which was played earlier in the day, it meant that all the teams in the group have one point each.



South Africa will next face Botswana and Mozambique will lock horns with Eswatini. Both games will be played on Saturday at the same venue.