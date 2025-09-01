Mkhwanazi orders ‘withdrawal’ of KZN cop after allegations of political work for Zuma’s MK party

The officer is also alleged to be providing protection services through his company.

A KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police constable has been removed from active duty and all operations, pending an investigation that he is allegedly involved in politics with former President Jacob Zuma’s MK party.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the police officer was seen wearing the regalia of the MK party and involved himself in activities of the Zuma’s party.

Police officer removed

“The Provincial Commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, has instructed the District Commissioner of King Cetshwayo to immediately withdraw a police Constable from the Ntambanana police station from all operations pending investigation into his alleged involvement in politics.

“Police officers are expected to be apolitical and neutral at all times. Any association with a political party by a police officer has the potential of bringing the name of the organisation into disrepute,” Netshiunda said.

Police activities

Netshiunda stated that, according to Section 46 of the South African Police Service Act, Act No. 68 of 1995, a police officer is prohibited from publicly displaying or expressing support for, or associating themselves with, a political party.

He said a police officer also cannot hold any post or office in a political party, wear any insignia or identification mark in respect of a political party, or in any other manner further or prejudice party-political interest.

Private security

Netshiunda said Mkhwanazi will also be in contact with the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSIRA) to investigate allegations that the same Constable owns a security company which does VIP Protection services, among other security duties.

“No police officer is allowed to be involved in security, alcohol or taxi industries. Community members are urged to report all police officers who involve themselves in politics and doggy businesses that compromise the integrity of the South African Police Service.”

The Citizen has contacted the MK party for comment on the allegations. This will be included into the story once received.

