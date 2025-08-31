Mashaba admits to underestimating Zuma and how ActionSA was hurt by DA

Mashaba accused the DA of not wanting to provide services in black communities.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba admitted that he underestimated how popular the MK party would be before the elections. He also regrets joining the Moonshot Pact with the DA.

He said this in an interview with the SABC to mark the fifth anniversary of his party.

After building steady momentum since its formation in 2020, ActionSA had a disappointing election campaign in 2024. The party only got 1.2% of the votes, which secured it six seats in parliament.

Underestimating Zuma

Speaking to the SABC, Mashaba attributed the election performance to misjudging the popularity of former president Jacob Zuma.

“When MK was launched, I actually honestly undermined and underestimated the influence of Jacob Zuma. I said, ‘No, this is not going to happen.’”

The ActionSA leader also admitted to not appreciating the mistrust black voters have towards the DA.

“Unfortunately, I did not realise how deeply black voters are scared of the DA, and our association with DA. They probably thought that we were DA light… The reason why they did not really vote for us in 2024 was our relationship with the DA.”

Mashaba said he has since spoken to “thousands of people across the country” and they told him they did not vote for ActionSA due to its relationship with the DA.

Betrayed by the DA?

Mashaba also touched on ActionSA pulling out of the Multi-Party Charter (MPC), formerly known as the Moonshot Pact. He said this came about because of the DA’s “double dealings” as it was considering a coalition with the ANC.

He also accused the DA of not wanting to provide services in black communities.

“We tried to engage the DA over time to say we will give you our vote after the 2021 elections. We said we will give you our vote but we want service delivery in the townships and black areas.”

He said he had a similar experience when he was the Johannesburg mayor under the DA.

“I had three years of experience as mayor with the DA, and they didn’t want me to serve poor black communities,” he said.

Working with the ANC

Despite criticising the DA for forming a national coalition with the ANC, ActionSA has joined forces with the ruling party in the City of Tshwane and City of Johannesburg municipalities.

Mashaba, however, denied his party is working with the ANC in Joburg.

“Two months into working with [Mayor] Dada Morero, I immediately brought my concerns to the ANC national and provincial leadership,” he said.

“[It] ended up with us a few months ago, completely pulling out because we don’t want to be contaminated with things… and we are glad we’re out of this arrangement.”

