Suspected KZN taxi hitman arrested for Montclair murder

Mohammed Abdul Hammid was shot dead in July.

Detectives from the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Provincial Taxi Violence Unit have arrested a suspected hitman believed to be linked to a brutal taxi-related killing in Montclair last month.

The suspect, 32-year-old Qaphelani Nyawose, was handcuffed last week.

Bail

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the hitman, Nyawose, appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 29 August 2025 and was remanded in custody.

“He will be in the dock again on 5 September 2025 for bail consideration.”

Murder

Netshiunda said Nyawose faces charges in connection with the murder of Mohammed Abdul Hammid, who was shot in July.

“On the afternoon of 17 July 2025, Mr Mohammed Abdul Hammid and his wife drove to a fast food store in Montclair, reportedly to meet a taxi owner who had offered Mr Hammid a work permit for him to join a local taxi association.”

Chase

Netshiunda said Hammid’s wife left the vehicle and entered the store, while the husband remained seated inside his blue BMW.

“Suddenly, a white Ford Ranger with four occupants arrived, and the occupants opened fire at Mr Hammid without saying a word. He was declared dead at the scene, and his licensed firearm was found in his possession.

“Metro Police officers who were in the vicinity noticed the getaway vehicle driving recklessly along South Coast Road and gave chase. The suspects abandoned the vehicle and fled, one on foot, and others got inside a red Toyota Etios and escaped,” Netshiunda said.

Manhunt

Netshiunda added that an R5 rifle with two magazines and another magazine of a handgun were found inside the suspects’ vehicle.

“The case was handed over to the Provincial Taxi Violence Unit, and clues lifted from the vehicle revealed the identities of two suspects, both from Section A in Umlazi. On Thursday, 28 August 2025, police executed an operation in Umlazi, which led to the arrest of Nyawose.

“At the premises, police identified another man who was seated inside a vehicle. Preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle was reported stolen in Bayview in August 2025. The man was duly arrested for possession of a suspected stolen vehicle,” Netshiunda said.

Netshiunda said a manhunt for the other three suspects who were involved in the murder is continuing.

