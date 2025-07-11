Mkhwanazi vs Mchunu: Gift of the Givers founder pledges ‘total’ support for KZN police commissioner

Dr Imtiaz Sooliman has called for SA to back KwaZulu-Natal Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Founder and chairman of Gift of the Givers, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman and KZN police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Picture: Supplied.

Founder and Chairman of humanitarian aid organisation Gift of the Givers, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, has defended Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi after the KZN police commissioner made explosive claims about Minister Senzo Mchunu.

During a media briefing on Sunday, Mkhwanazi made several startling revelations, accusing senior police leadership, including Mchunu, of interfering in investigations into politically motivated killings, corruption, and collusion with criminal networks. Mchunu has denied all allegations against him.

President Cyril Ramaphosa reportedly asked Mkhwanazi to brief him fully on the claims by Friday, and is expected to address the nation on Sunday about the matter.

As South Africans debated Mkhwanazi’s allegations, Sooliman hailed the police commissioner as a “beacon of Hope for SA”.

Sooliman expressed that, like in any other institution, there are those in the police who have failed to perform, but cautioned against generalising and painting the entire institution with the same negativity.

Mkhwanazi as the epitome of honourable

“Leadership, bravery, courage, intelligence, pragmatism, fairness and justice appear in the form of Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who challenges superiors, management, politicians, lawmakers and the system itself, in the interest of the citizens of our beloved country.”

He said Gift of the Givers “stands behind this honourable man totally.”

“He represents everything that is right in the SA Police Service, confronting organised crime in the form of CIT heists, drug dealing, corrupt politicians and civil servants, tenderpreneurs, construction mafia, taxi gangsters, hijackers, and those defeating the ends of justice within all facets of the criminal justice system.”

Crime, ‘South Africa’s number one enemy’

He called on patriotic citizens and corporates to give “unrestricted support” to Mkhwanazi and build the trust between police and the public.

“Our greatest success in dealing with criminals will be determined through a united stand as one entity. For the country does not belong to the government, it belongs to us all collectively. We own it, respect it, nurture it, protect it, enhance it, and defend it together,” he added.

