More than 20 scholar transport vehicles impounded in Limpopo [VIDEO]

Scholar transport has come under scrutiny after 14 young children tragically died.

At least 25 scholar transport vehicles have been impounded in Limpopo as authorities continue to crack down on unroadworthy vehicles that have become death traps for children going to school.

The Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety conducted an operation in the Thabazimbi CBD on Tuesday.

School transport safety

The operation focusing on pupil transport safety was carried out by 12 officers.

The department’s spokesperson Matome Taueatsoala said officers checked 86 vehicles, comprising two buses, 75 taxis, and seven SUVs.

“During the operation, 13 summonses were issued for various offences, including permit conditions and professional driving permit (PRDP) infractions.”

During the operation, 10 vehicles were impounded (two buses, five taxis and three SUVs).

ALSO READ: Lack of law enforcement has brought ‘scholar transport service to its knees’, Creecy says

Vehicles impounded

In a separate operation in the Capricorn District, the department’s scholar transport operation continued at Seleteng Ramphele in the Mphahlele area.

Taueatsoala said this resulted in the impounding of 15 vehicles: four buses, four minibuses, two LDVs/bakkies, and five seven-seaters.

“These enforcement actions underscore the department’s commitment to prioritising learner safety and enforcing compliance within the transport sector.”

Scholar transport inspections

Scholar transport has come under scrutiny after 14 young children tragically died in a head-on crash with a truck on the R553 Golden Highway in Vanderbijlpark.

On Tuesday, the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport said scholar transport pre-test inspections revealed alarming non-compliance by operators, with 94% of vehicles failing the test.

The department conducted the mandatory inspections from Wednesday to Friday last week at the Jabulani Testing Station, and the results were shocking.

MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela spokesperson Lesiba Mpya said a total of 51 scholar transport vehicles were inspected over the three-day period.

The results were deeply concerning: 48 vehicles failed the inspection, and only three passed.

ALSO READ: Nine schoolchildren injured in Durban scholar transport crash