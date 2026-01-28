Limpopo pig farm murder trial postponed after accused seeks medical attention

The defence argued that continuing with the trial under the circumstances would be unfair to the accused.

Proceedings in the Limpopo pig farm murder trial were brought to a halt on Wednesday after the court was informed that one of the accused was suffering from a serious medical condition.

The matter resumed before the Limpopo High Court in Polokwane, where forensic analyst Fortunate Mahlalela, attached to the South African Police Service (Saps) ballistics unit, was expected to continue giving her testimony.

However, the trial could not proceed after concerns were raised about the health of the main accused, Zachariah Olivier.

Limpopo pig farm murder accused in pain

Olivier’s legal representative, Jacobus Johannes Venter, told Judge Jane Ngobeni that his client had developed a painful infection and was not in a condition to properly participate in the proceedings.

“It’s come to my attention during the course of the morning that my client has developed

“I’m no medical expert, but on his right leg, there’s an infection.

“I have sent a picture to a physician that I know. It seems to be a secondary infection of about 20cm, situated outside of the calf on his leg.

“He informed me that he is suffering from severe pain, and I have also noticed he has got a bit of a fever,” he said.

Venter added that Olivier had already notified correctional services officials about his condition but had not yet been attended to.

“I simply ask that the court make an order that this man see a physician or doctor as soon as possible because I’m quite concerned about the leg.”

The defence argued that continuing with the trial under the circumstances would be unfair to the accused.

“As much as I want to proceed and believe that the witness should not remain on the cross for an extensive period, I cannot ethically stand here and say that my client will be conversant and be able to follow the proceedings today.

Venter added: “I have to also mention that the court itself is quite hot and that I cannot believe that will be conducive to his fever.”

Limpopo pig farm murder trial postponed

State prosecutor Advocate George Sekhukhune supported the application, confirming that he had personally observed Olivier’s condition.

“I have indeed observed the infection myself, and he [Olivier] also informed me that he is in pain. It will be prejudicial for him if we proceed with the trial,” Sekhukhune said.

Lawyer for co-accused William Musora, Desmond Nonyane, also indicated that he had no objection to the postponement.

Ngobeni subsequently adjourned the matter to 25, 26 and 27 February and instructed Mahlalela to return to court on those dates to resume her testimony.

Background and charges

Olivier and Musora are on trial for the murders of Maria Makgato and Kudzai Ndlovu, who were killed on 17 August 2024.

The two accused are also charged with the attempted murder of Ndlovu’s husband, Mabutho Ncube, defeating the ends of justice, and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Musora, a Zimbabwean national, additionally faces a charge of being in South Africa illegally.

Farm supervisor Adrian Rudolph de Wet was initially charged alongside the accused, but has since turned state witness under section 204 of the Criminal Procedure Act.

The state alleges that Makgato and Ndlovu, who were allegedly trespassing, were shot, and their bodies disposed of in a pigsty on Onverwacht farm near Sebayeng, outside Polokwane.

Their remains were discovered on 20 August after a missing persons report was filed.

