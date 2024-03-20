More confusion on promised e-tolls switch off

Government is required to gazette the end of e-tolls 14 days before switch off.

Uncertainty surrounds the final ending of e-tolls again as the 31 March deadline draws nearer, with no required gazette notice in sight.

With 10 days left to the deadline, Lesufi’s office this week shifted the task to the national Department of Transport.

Premier Panyaza Lesufi announced in his state of the province address that the contentious e-tolls would be a thing of the past from the end of the month.

READ: ‘Gantry lights and cameras will remain’ − Gauteng Finance MEC Mamabolo on e-toll debt

Days later, finance MEC Jacob Mamabolo reiterated Lesufi’s deadline announcement while presenting the provincial budget three weeks ago.

Switch off ‘in the hands of transport department’

According to the premier’s spokesperson Sizwe Pamla, Lesufi’s end of month date was based on the end of the financial year cycle.

“Remember that the gantries do not belong to the province, they belong to the national Department of Transport, you need to confirm with the department.

“The reason why the premier announced 31 March is because it is the end of the financial year.

“The understanding was that this issue was being expedited so that gantries would be switched off at the end of the financial year,” he said.

However, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) CEO Wayne Duvenage said government seems to be dilly-dallying again on ending e-tolls.

The public has to be informed through the gazette about the switch off two weeks before, he added.

“They haven’t gazetted it yet, and we don’t know how they are gonna switch the off. Which ever way they cut and slice this they need to switch off the gantries.

“They need to convince the public that it is finally happening, especially with the confusion that has surrounded e-tolls for years,” said Duvenhage.

National transport spokesperson Collen Msibi hadn’t replied to questions by the time of publication.

Lesufi’s ’empty promise again’

Meanwhile, Democratic Alliance (DA) Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga said the delays by government indicated that the e-tolls will never be eradicated.

“Just like his predecessor [former premier] David Makhura, Lesufi has made another empty promise.

“This is typical of the current administration. This unwanted system of e-tolls was foisted upon the residents of this province and is once again being used as an election ploy for votes.

“Motorists will continue to be billed for this unwanted system should the e-tolls not be switched off on 31 March,” he said.

ALSO READ: ‘Gauteng has to give us money’: Godongwana questions Lesufi’s plans to scrap e-tolls

Debt

E-tolls went live across Gauteng highways in December 2013, much to the disagreement from motorists who indicate that the scheme was unaffordable.

Lesufi announced last year that owed e-toll bills amounting to R6,9 billion would be paid by the province. He has since backtracked on the issue.

Outa said its lawyers have been defending 2 028 cases on behalf of e-toll defaulters who received summonses from SA National Roads Agency Limited (Sanral) with a total value of R262,590 million

Of these, 1 929 cases with a total value of R112.276m were brought in magistrate’s courts, with 99 cases in the high court valued at R150.315 million.

Mamabolo said, Gauteng is is liable to pay 30% portion of Sanral’s debt and interest. This amounts to R12 billion.

NOW READ: ‘Switch off the gantries’: Outa does not believe Lesufi’s promise to scrap e-tolls