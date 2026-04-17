More than 150 taxis taken off the roads, 193 drivers don’t have valid drivers licences [VIDEO]

At least 85 taxis operated without valid license discs.

Around 368 unsafe vehicles were removed from public roads, while over 1 400 notices of discontinuation were issued to road users over the course of one week.

From 6 to 12 April 2026, the Department of Roads and Transport conducted high-impact stop-and-search operations across Joburg, Tshwane, Ekhuruleni, and the Sedibeng District Municipality.

GTI Operations

Among the critical defects found were faulty brakes, worn tyres, broken headlights, defective brake lights, or indicators, and cracked windscreens.

A total of 13 vehicles were impounded, and 156 minibus taxis were discontinued for failing to meet road safety standards. Additionally, 212 vehicles were issued with discontinuation notices.

“The defects identified, ranging from faulty brakes to worn tyres, are not minor oversights, but are life-threatening,” said Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela

The Gauteng Transport Inspectorate (GTI), in collaboration with the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), aimed to strengthen compliance with road traffic legislation, improve visibility, and curb lawlessness, especially in the public transport sector.

“The removal of over 150 unsafe vehicles from our roads in just one week sends a clear and uncompromising message that there is no room for non-compliance when it comes to the safety of our people,” she explained.

Notices

Authorities also issued notices of infringement to non-compliant public transport operators, including more than 700 manual infringement notices and 796 electronic infringement notices via the inspectorate’s e-Force devices.

Raising more concerns around passenger and general road safety, around 193 minibus taxi drivers were found operating without valid driving licenses. At least 85 taxis operated without valid license discs.

Arrests

GTI officers also arrested five motorists for driving under the influence (DUI), interference with law enforcement operations, and contravention of the Immigration Act.

“Through #TacklingG13, we are intensifying our efforts to ensure that every vehicle on our roads meets the required minimum safety standards and that operators who disregard the law are held to account”, said Mec Diale-Tlabela

The stop and search operations form part of the department’s ongoing safety campaign aimed at improving compliance, reducing road crashes and fatalities, and promoting responsible behaviour among all road users.

Diale-Tlabela has urged all road users, including motorists, bikers, cyclists and pedestrians to exercise caution, prioritise safety, take responsibility, and comply with all laws.

Incidents this week

Another taxi was removed from the road in Park Rynie, KwaZulu-Natal, on Wednesday after a three-year-old was among 26 learners who were found tightly packed into an unroadworthy minibus.

WATCH: How many children were in the taxi (blurred to protect minors’ identities):

The vehicle was suspended, and the driver faces charges. According to the MEC of Transport in KZN, Siboniso Duma, the incident highlights ongoing risks posed by reckless operators.

He warned that authorities will intensify enforcement through RTI and Operation Shanela to protect commuters, especially children.

Edenvale arrests

On Friday, two taxi drivers, aged 28 and 34, were apprehended in Edenevale for driving under the influence. EMPD officers stopped the taxis for failing to stop at a stop sign.

Once they were pulled over, authorities detected alcohol levels of 0.77 and 0.25 in both drivers.

Both suspects were detained and taken for blood tests, and are expected to appear before the Edenvale Magistrate’s Court.