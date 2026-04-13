Morning Fix: Big warning about the future of SAA | US bars SA from G20

Catch our latest news in our easy morning fix to kick-start your day

In today’s morning fix we kick things off with South African Airways (SAA) pilots expected to attend a meeting at the airline’s human resources department on Monday amid growing uncertainty. This follows the unexpected developments on Friday. Chief executive John Lamola and three board members resigned.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Cadre deployment on steroids’: Big warning about the future of SAA

US bars SA from G20: Godongwana not accredited for summit

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

South Africa has been dealt another blow after Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana was not accredited to attend the upcoming meeting of the Group of 20 finance chiefs in Washington, US.

In November 2025, US President Donald Trump announced that Pretoria would be barred from attending the next G20 summit in America.

CONTINUE READING: US bars SA from G20: Godongwana not accredited for summit

Tshwane mayor ‘enables the water mafia’

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA – FEBRUARY 07: Elvis Nkuna fetch water from a community water tank in Mamelodi on February 07, 2024 in Pretoria, South Africa. It is reported that residents and businesses in the City of Tshwane have been warned about the possibility of running out of water. (Photo by Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu)

Smaller parties could have helped the DA deliver real progress in Tshwane. For example, they could have helped with a project to bring clean water to Hammanskraal. Tshwane DA mayoral candidate Cilliers Brink says this.

“ActionSA’s Nasiphi Moya wears the mayoral chain, but as we’ve seen from the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, she is fronting for an ANC power grab.

CONTINUE READING: Tshwane mayor ‘enables the water mafia’

EFF Youth Command to march in Tshwane against Nsfas delays: These streets will be affected

Picture: AFP

Motorists have been warned of a planned march by the EFF Youth Command Occupational Students. This march is expected to disrupt traffic flow in the City of Tshwane.

Traffic is expected to be heavily congested. As a result, motorists are urged to use alternate routes to avoid delays on their way to work and other destinations.

CONTINUE READING: EFF Youth Command to march in Tshwane against Nsfas delays: These streets will be affected

SA teams now in the URC’s final sprint: The remaining fixtures

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA – FEBRUARY 28: Sebastian de Klerk of the Bulls in action during the United Rugby Championship match between Vodacom Bulls and Hollywoodbets Sharks at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on February 28, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Anton Geyser/Gallo Images)

South African teams start the final sprint in the United Rugby Championship (URC) this week. Three sides are chasing a top-eight finish. The Stormers are targeting a place in the top four.

There are only four rounds left. The Stormers (second), Lions (fifth), Bulls (eighth) and Sharks (10th) will each play two games away and two at home.

CONTINUE READING: SA teams now in the URC’s final sprint: The remaining fixtures