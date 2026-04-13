Morning Fix: Big warning about the future of SAA | US bars SA from G20

Catch our latest news in our easy morning fix to kick-start your day
In today’s morning fix we kick things off with South African Airways (SAA) pilots expected to attend a meeting at the airline’s human resources department on Monday amid growing uncertainty. This follows the unexpected developments on Friday. Chief executive John Lamola and three board members resigned.
CONTINUE READING: ‘Cadre deployment on steroids’: Big warning about the future of SAA
US bars SA from G20: Godongwana not accredited for summit
South Africa has been dealt another blow after Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana was not accredited to attend the upcoming meeting of the Group of 20 finance chiefs in Washington, US.
In November 2025, US President Donald Trump announced that Pretoria would be barred from attending the next G20 summit in America.
CONTINUE READING: US bars SA from G20: Godongwana not accredited for summit
Tshwane mayor ‘enables the water mafia’
Smaller parties could have helped the DA deliver real progress in Tshwane. For example, they could have helped with a project to bring clean water to Hammanskraal. Tshwane DA mayoral candidate Cilliers Brink says this.
“ActionSA’s Nasiphi Moya wears the mayoral chain, but as we’ve seen from the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, she is fronting for an ANC power grab.
CONTINUE READING: Tshwane mayor ‘enables the water mafia’
EFF Youth Command to march in Tshwane against Nsfas delays: These streets will be affected
Motorists have been warned of a planned march by the EFF Youth Command Occupational Students. This march is expected to disrupt traffic flow in the City of Tshwane.
Traffic is expected to be heavily congested. As a result, motorists are urged to use alternate routes to avoid delays on their way to work and other destinations.
CONTINUE READING: EFF Youth Command to march in Tshwane against Nsfas delays: These streets will be affected
SA teams now in the URC’s final sprint: The remaining fixtures
South African teams start the final sprint in the United Rugby Championship (URC) this week. Three sides are chasing a top-eight finish. The Stormers are targeting a place in the top four.
There are only four rounds left. The Stormers (second), Lions (fifth), Bulls (eighth) and Sharks (10th) will each play two games away and two at home.
CONTINUE READING: SA teams now in the URC’s final sprint: The remaining fixtures
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