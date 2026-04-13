EFF Youth Command to march in Tshwane against Nsfas delays: These streets will be affected

Traffic is expected to be heavily congested, with motorists urged to use alternate routes.

Motorists have been warned of a planned march by the EFF Youth Command Occupational Students, which is expected to disrupt traffic flow in the City of Tshwane.

Traffic is expected to be heavily congested, with motorists urged to use alternate routes to avoid delays on their way to work and other destinations.

March

The march is expected to take place on Monday, 13 April 20266. They are marching against the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) funding delays and a lack of financial support for occupational students.

The City of Tshwane said the marchers are expected to gather at Old Prico Depot in Marabastad from 10am and proceed to the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET).

Route

The route of the march is as follows:

“From the gathering point, they will join Struben Street, turn right into Sophie de Bruyn Street, turn left into Francis Baard Street and proceed until they reach their destination at DHET.”

Affected streets

The following streets will be affected:

Struben Street

Sophie de Bruyn Street

Johannes Ramokhoase Street

Madiba Street

WF Nkomo Street

Pretorius Street

Franos Braard Street

Alternate routes

Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes such as:

Nana Sita Street

Boom Street

Eskia Mphahiele Drive

Thabo Sehume Street

Nelson Mandela Drive

The City of Tshwane said the marches are expected to disperse from the DHET at 2pm.

NSFAS concerns

Meanwhile, the ANCYL says it is concerned about reports that Nsfas has provided financial support to 822 students who are registered as deceased by the Department of Home Affairs.

According to a report by the Auditor General’s office, Nsfas had also funded the education of some students who did not qualify for financial aid.

This includes students who already had qualifications and students who did not qualify because of their net income at home.

The ANCYL has demanded an immediate investigation led by law enforcement agencies, including the SIU and the Hawks, to trace all misallocated funds and identify those responsible.