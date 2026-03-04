Morning Fix: DA billboard mocks Lesufi’s ‘hotel shower’ | Labour secures pension and severance gains

Catch our latest news in our easy morning fix to kick-start your day
In today’s morning fix, we dive into the giggles and cheers from the unveiling of the DA’s billboard of Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi in a shower on Stormvoël Road in Pretoria. Meanwhile, motorists passing the DA briefing hooted in support. But others shouted “fix the road”.
DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga said the billboard was inspired by the kind of tone-deaf government that people didn’t need.
Labour secures pension and severance gains
Stringent labour law amendments that caused tension between the government and labour have been moderated to please workers. In addition, there is an additional provision that employers who make late pension payments to their pension funds would pay interest.
The department of employment and labour is considering public views before finalising the previous agreements. After that, the legislation can go to parliament.
Tshwane awaits CFO misconduct hearing
Tensions in Tshwane are expected to come to the boil this week after last week’s chaotic council meeting. At that meeting, two political parties walked out.
This week, the city was waiting to hear when a special meeting will be held regarding allegations of misconduct facing Tshwane’s chief financial officer (CFO) Gareth Mnisi. Two parties wrote to the council demanding action.
Visa fraud probe sparks immigration reform push
The release of the Special Investigating Unit’s (SIU) interim report on allegations of permit and visa irregularities and findings of malfeasance within the department of home affairs is a defining moment for the integrity of South Africa’s immigration system.
While investigations of this nature are often politically sensitive, their implications extend far beyond internal governance.
Global rugby season: ‘We need it, but there are challenges’
SA Rugby CEO Rian Oberholzer says that sacrifices will have to be made from all rugby unions across the world if a global season is to become a reality.
Ever since South Africa’s four major unions moved north it has become increasingly difficult for the country’s franchises to play their best players regularly in the United Rugby Championship (URC). Moreover, there have been difficulties in enforcing resting protocols for Springbok players who now play year-round.
