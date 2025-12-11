Morning Fix: Mbalula slams calls for Joburg mayor’s resignation | Education department detects matric marking breach

Catch up on the biggest stories this morning, 11 December 2025, in our simple morning fix update

Today’s morning fix kicks off with ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula speaking out against some members of his party. They have called for Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero to resign.

Last week, Morero lost his bid to be re-elected as the regional chairperson of the ANC in Johannesburg. This happened at a regional conference that was held in Woodmead.

CONTINUE READING: Mbalula slams calls for Joburg mayor’s resignation after his ANC conference defeat

Matric exams: Education department detects matric marking breach

Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube. Picture: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu

The Basic Education Department has confirmed that it has identified a breach in the marking process. This affects the 2025 National Senior Certificate (NSC) final examinations.

The department indicated that the infraction was identified during its internal monitoring.

CONTINUE READING: Matric exams: Education department detects matric marking breach

Outa pushes back against Batohi critics

National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shamila Batohi during the parliamentary ad hoc committee inquiry at the Good Hope Chambers in Cape Town on 11 November 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

The Organisation for Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has come out in defence of outgoing National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shamila Batohi. They are pushing back against fierce criticism of her testimony at the inquiry into Johannesburg prosecutions boss Andrew Chauke’s fitness to hold office.

CONTINUE READING: Outa pushes back against Batohi critics

Merafong municipality wastes R30 million

Kokos township residents collecting water from a damaged water pipe at Fochville in Merafong City Local Municipality, 11 November 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen

While residents of Merafong city municipality on the West Rand in Gauteng don’t have water due to a R1.4 billion debt owed to Rand Water, the municipality has reportedly spent almost R30 million on wrongfully awarded tenders.

The irregular tender expenditure is revealed in a document prepared by the municipal public accounts committee. It states: “Irregular expenditure reported in the fourth quarter of the 2024-2025 financial period amounts to R26 296 433.09.

CONTINUE READING: Merafong municipality wastes R30 million

Going to KZN for holiday? This is what you need to know

Many motorists will set sail Durban on the N3 over the holiday season. Picture: The Witness

As the festive and holiday season begins, the N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) has urged motorists to remain cautious and alert.

Thousands of holidaymakers are expected to take to the N3 as they head to the coastal areas of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) with their families. They take a break after an exhausting 2025.

CONTINUE READING: Going to KZN for holiday? This is what you need to know