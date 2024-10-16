Motorists stranded after severe thunderstorms hit Joburg [VIDEO]

The SA Weather Service forecasted further thunderstorms in five provinces on Wednesday.

Motorists were stranded following the severe thunderstorms in Johannesburg. Picture: X/@tWeatherSA

The Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) said a number of motorists were stranded following the severe thunderstorms in Johannesburg.

The thunderstorms hit after 4pm on Tuesday.

Joburg emergency services were kept busy by the adverse weather and dispatched Aquatic Rescue Unit teams to Soweto to assist distressed motorists trapped in water along the flooded Klipspruit Valley Road.

Watch heavy rainfall in the City of Johannesburg

Some victims in Soweto. pic.twitter.com/ixogWdDykj — Land Owner (@NathiSibiya8) October 15, 2024

Severe thunderstorms

Spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said multiple motorists were stranded because of the heavy rainfall.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) on Monday issued a level 4 warning, stressing that stormy weather conditions were expected over Gauteng, the eastern parts of North West province, the extreme northeastern Free State, and the extreme southwestern parts of Limpopo.

SAWS warned the heavy downpours could lead to localised flooding of susceptible roads and localised damage to infrastructure.

Severe thunderstorms in Jozie right now. This is from office window. Motorists please take it easy on the road. It’s hectic out there. Put your headlights on & increase your following distance. Please stay safe. #ArriveAlive #JHBTraffic @SAWeatherServic pic.twitter.com/jJy60qH9Xh — 𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎𝚕 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚕 ⚡️ (@FaizelPatel143) October 15, 2024

No major incidents

Mulaudzi said no major incidents were reported overnight and on Wednesday morning in most parts of the City of Johannesburg.

“As the city of Johannesburg, we still urge our residents to exercise caution, especially our residents in the low-lying areas to refrain from crossing river streams when conducting their daily activities and also out motorists to exercise caution while driving.

“From our side as the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services, we will remain on high alert monitoring all seven regions of the city for any reports of any incidents which may occut this morning,” Mulaudzi said.

🌧️ Heavy rains in Jo'burg! 🚗 Stay safe on the roads:

– Avoid flooded areas: Turn around, don't drown!

– Reduce speed: Slippery roads ahead.

– Turn on headlights for visibility.

– Stay updated on weather alerts.

#JoburgRoadSafety #JHBTraffic #SaferJoburg pic.twitter.com/4lTtnW2rYv — Jo'burg Metro Police Department – JMPD (@JoburgMPD) October 15, 2024

More warnings

Meanwhile, following flood warnings issued on Tuesday, the Weather Service has forecasted further thunderstorms in five provinces on Wednesday.

The SA Weather Service issued a yellow level 2 warning for wind and waves, leading to difficulty in navigation at sea, as well as small vessels and personal watercrafts at risk of taking on water and capsising in locality, between Hout Bay and Plettenberg Bay in the morning.

Gauteng has been forecast to be cloudy in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm.

