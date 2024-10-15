More thunderstorms expected tomorrow

Here's what weather you can expect on Wednesday.

Following flood warnings issued for Tuesday, the weather service forecasted further thunderstorms in five provinces on Wednesday.

Weather warnings, Wednesday 16 October

The SA Weather Service issued a yellow level 2 warning for wind and waves leading to difficulty in navigation at sea, as well as small vessels and personal watercrafts at risk of taking on water and capsising in locality, between Hout Bay and Plettenberg Bay in the morning.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over eastern parts of the Northern Cape.

Advisories

There are no advisories for tomorrow.

ALSO READ: Severe thunderstorms with flooding expected to hit Gauteng this afternoon

Provincial weather forecast, Wednesday 16 October

Gauteng:

Cloudy in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Mpumalanga:

Cloudy and cool to warm.

It will become partly cloudy in the Highveld and escarpment by the afternoon.

Limpopo:

Cloudy and cool to warm becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

North West:

Partly cloudy, windy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers over the western parts.

Free State:

Cloudy with fog patches in the morning over the east, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers over the central and the western parts.

Northern Cape:

Cool along the coast where morning fog can be expected, otherwise partly cloudy, windy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers over the eastern parts.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly.

Western Cape:

Cool along the coast, otherwise fine and warm to hot, but partly cloudy in the north-east with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly south of Cape Point and along the south coast, but strong at first, otherwise moderate to fresh north-westerly spreading along the south coast from evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very high.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Fine and cool along the coast, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong easterly, but moderate west of Cape St. Francis.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Cloudy in places south of the escarpment at first, otherwise fine and warm but cool along the coast.

It will become cloudy in the north with isolated showers in the evening. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-easterly

KwaZulu-Natal

Morning fog patches over the south-western interior, otherwise cloudy and cool, becoming fine from the late afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly in the north, otherwise easterly to north-easterly, spreading northwards from the late morning, reaching strong from the south by the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Today’s weather forecast: Heavy downpours and severe thunderstorms for Gauteng North West, Free State and Limpopo