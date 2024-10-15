Severe thunderstorms with flooding expected to hit Gauteng – emergency services on alert

The adverse weather warning comes after the South African Weather Service issued a heatwave advisory for the weekend, leaving residents sweltering in extreme temperatures.

Motorists are urged to exercise caution while driving. Picture: iStock

Following a scorching heatwave, Gauteng residents will now have to contend with a level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms and potential flooding.

The adverse weather warning comes after the South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a heatwave advisory for the weekend, leaving residents sweltering in extreme temperatures.

However, SAWS has now announced that stormy weather conditions are expected over Gauteng, the eastern parts of North West province, the extreme northeastern Free State, and the extreme southwestern parts of Limpopo.

Warning

The warning was echoed by regional forecaster Gauteng Weather, who warned residents to brace for severe weather conditions.

“Alert: The SA Weather Service has issued a warning for the possibility of severe thunderstorms on Tuesday with a 60% rain probability in the entire Gauteng

ALSO READ: Heatwave hell hits Gauteng with scorching temperatures

“Potential threats include flooding and traffic disruptions,” it said in a post on X (formally Twitter).

The SAWS said that the significant impact is due to this being the first major rainfall of the spring season, which is expected to result in high run-offs, potentially exacerbated by blocked drainage systems.

Flooding and traffic disruptions

Meanwhile, Johannesburg Emergency Services (EMS) spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said they will be on high alert for any eventuality.

“South African Weather Services has issued a warning for Severe Thunderstorms in most parts of the City of Johannesburg on Tuesday 15 October 2024 with threats of flash floods and traffic disruptions.

“Residents who are residing in low lying areas are urged to avoid crossing river streams when conducting daily activities, motorists are urged to exercise caution while driving extend safe following distance avoid crossing flooded roads/bridges,” Mulaudzi said.

Alert

Mulaudzi said the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services will remain on high alert monitoring all 7 regions of the city, together all specialized units including the Aquatic Rescue Unit which respond to all water related Emergencies.

“For any Life Threatening Emergencies residents are urged to call our Emergency Services Call Centre on 011 375 5911,” Mulaudzi said.

ALSO READ: Weather: Heavy downpours and severe thunderstorms for Gauteng North West, Free State and Limpopo