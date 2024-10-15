Sandton Drive renaming sparks 5 500 objections from DA and residents on last day of submissions

The DA files over 5,500 objections against renaming Sandton Drive to Leila Khaled Drive, citing cost and lack of public consultation as key concerns.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has filed over 5500 complaints to the renaming of Sandton Drive as the City of Johannesburg (CoJ) on behalf of “concerned residents”.

Tuesday, 15 October 2024, marks the last day for public participation in the renaming of Sandton Drive to Leila Khaled Drive in honour of the activist known for her involvement in the Palestinian struggle and her advocacy for human rights and self-determination.

Following years of public participation and engagements dating back to 2018, the CoJ Council voted in favour of the renaming.

Last day for public submissions

As the clock ticked for the last hours for public participation, CoJ Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Community Development Kabelo Gwamanda urged communities to continue sending their submissions.

“The overwhelming participation in submissions shows the importance and significance of our decision to exercise South Africa’s self-determination and define the country within which we live,” Gwamanda said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We do this with strict adherence to all relevance statuses as well as our strategic priorities as this administration, one of them being the promotion of an active and engaged citizenry.”

The renaming of Sandton Drive has, however, been met with opposition from interested parties and even politicians.

This includes the DA, who submitted over 5,500 objections to the renaming on behalf of concerned local businesses and residents.

Objections to renaming Sandton Drive

Mainly, objections are as follows:

This is a costly vanity project from a city that struggles to meet the demand for basic services.

The city has failed to consult widely enough on the proposal; residents and those impacted are opposed.

Should Sandton Drive be renamed, it should be renamed to a South African hero, of which we have many; and

The city must prioritise service delivery, not vanity projects.

“Not only can the city not move budget around outside of legislated budget cycles, it has also been unable to fund critical infrastructure projects throughout Sandton, Alex, and surrounds,” the party said in a statement.

“While the ANC [African National Congress] coalition in Joburg has the audacity to demand that money meant for basic infrastructure should be pumped into an unnecessary road renaming exercise, the DA stands firm on putting residents first.”

Gwamanda labelled this belief that the budget for the renaming will be redirected from critical service delivery initiatives as misinformation.” The MMC said the renaming itself is a legislative process and a function of the department in the form of service delivery.

“This will not be the first street to be renamed; there have been various renamings of roads, facilities, and even built memorials to recognise notable figures—it is thus baffling when certain voices want to confuse the public into thinking overwise,” he said.

‘Not the first street to be renamed’ – MMC Gwamanda

Meanwhile, according to the DA, the private sector’s worries about the potential impact on South Africa’s diplomatic relations and the ensuing political tensions that could harm nearby companies seeking to be allowed to freely engage in legal business practices are reflected in submissions from the financial centre of Sandton CBD.

The party said it is also concerned about the financial impact of the renaming on their companies.

The South African Zionist Federation (SAZF) has written to the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco), highlighting that the proposed renaming is in breach of the Diplomatic Immunities and Privileges Act and therefore unlawful from the outset.

This is because Sandton Drive houses the American Consulate, and a change of its address “to that of an individual classified as a terrorist, is a diplomatic insult that could have far-reaching consequences for South Africa’s international relations and investment.”

In the letter, SAZF chairperson Craig Pantanowitz wrote that the potential for public unrest and protests following the renaming could significantly disrupt the activities of the US Consulate due to increased gatherings supporting Palestinian causes.

SAZF writes to Dirco

“The SAZF, in its letter, calls on Dirco [Department of International Relations and Cooperation] to take immediate action to address this breach of diplomatic protocol. We urge Dirco to submit an objection to the City of Johannesburg by the deadline of 18 October 2024,” SAZF said on Monday.

According to Gwamanda, the renaming is not only to honour Khaled’s legacy but also serves as a reminder of the vital role women play in the struggle for liberation and justice.

