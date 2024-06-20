South Africa receives first Mpox treatment amid rising cases

The health department received Tecovirimat to treat severe Mpox cases. The number of cases has increased to 13.

The Department of Health has received the first batch of Mpox treatment as the number of cases in South Africa increased to 13.

On Thursday evening, the department announced that it has received a batch of Mpox-specific treatment, Tecovirimat (also known as TPOXX or ST-246), for the treatment of patients who experience severe health complications as a result of Mpox disease.

Efforts to secure more treatment

The health department added that efforts are being made to secure more treatment, including vaccines, should the need arise.

“However, all mild cases will continue to be managed with supportive treatment used to manage complications like fever, pneumonia, and skin infections,” said department spokesperson Foster Mohale.

As the department works to secure more treatment, it said that six more laboratory-confirmed cases of Mpox (previously known as monkey pox) have been detected.

Cases increase to 13

This brings the total number of cases in South Africa from seven to 13. Seven of the cases were confirmed in KwaZulu-Natal, five in Gauteng, and one in the Western Cape.

Two people have died from Mpox since the outbreak.

“The department urges all people, regardless of gender, age, or sexual orientation, with suspected Mpox symptoms or who have had physical contact with known cases, to present themselves at a healthcare facility for clinical evaluation because anyone can contract this preventable and treatable disease,” Mohale said.

The health department added that good hand hygiene is one of the best ways to keep people healthy and stop the spread of illness. As a result, people are urged to always wash their hands with soap and water or sanitise their hands with an alcohol-based product, especially before eating or touching their faces and after using the toilet.

Symptoms

Here are some of the common symptoms of Mpox, including:

A rash that may last for 2–4 weeks

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches

Back pain

Low energy and

Swollen glands (lymph nodes).

The painful rash looks like blisters or sores and can affect the face, palms of the hands, soles of the feet, and groin.

