Bad day at the office: Elderly man shoots two suspects in failed house robbery

The suspects walked away with nothing.

The elderly are growing tired of being targeted by house robbers and are now fighting back.

In the latest incident on Tuesday evening, a 73-year-old man shot and wounded two suspects during a home robbery in Richmond Hill, in Gqeberha.

According to Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg, the 73-year-old man was sleeping when he heard a noise that woke him up.

The elderly man had his firearm with him when he went to investigate.

“He noticed three suspects inside the house in the passage approaching him,” said Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg.

The elderly man fired two shots at the suspects and wounded two suspects. The third suspect fled the scene, leaving his accomplices behind.

“Due to the quick response of a private security company and Metro police, the two wounded suspects aged 31 and 37 were apprehended.”

A police investigation established that the suspects gained entrance to the property by removing a window in the front bedroom.

They did not take anything from the property. The elderly man did not sustain any injuries during the incident.

Both suspects are currently under police guard in hospital, where they are being treated for the gunshot wounds.

South African Police Service (SAPS) Humewood is investigating a case of housebreaking and attempted murder.

Another robbery gone wrong

In May, a man with a gunshot wound in his chest was dumped outside Tongaat Clinic in KwaZulu-Natal by occupants of a bakkie without a licence plate.

This after a 69-year-old man shot the Malawian national, 27, during a robbery at a general dealer in Maidstone.

According to Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), the elderly man arrived at the store and witnessed three armed men robbing the premises.

He drew his Tanfoglio 6.35 pistol and shot one of the robbers in the chest.

“The suspect dropped his firearm and fled the premises with his accomplices. Cash and cell phones were stolen,” Rusa said.

Investigations led police to Tongaat Clinic, where they found the suspect.

Although he initially claimed to be a victim of a robbery, the man confirmed that he and three accomplices conspired to rob the store.

Panga robber, elderly woman and saucepan

Rusa had earlier responded to a house robbery call in a home in Palmview in Phoenix.

The panda-wielding robber in the incident only managed to get away with a kettle after a 73-year-old elderly woman threw a saucepan at him.

The elderly woman told Rusa the robber gained entry into the home just after her nine-year-old granddaughter exited the property and locked the gate.

The man jumped over the fence and forcefully entered through a kitchen stable door.

He found the elderly woman seated in the bedroom and threatened her with a panga as he demanded cash.

When the victim screamed for assistance, the man grabbed her handbag and ran to the kitchen searching for valuables.

The quick-thinking elderly man went after him. She grabbed a heavy saucepan and threw it at the house robber, who grabbed an electric kettle and fled the home.