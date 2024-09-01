Whistleblowers say Libyans arrested in Mpumalanga had ties to Isis – report

People that were employed at the site say the Libyans were under the command of rebel General Khalifa Haftar and they were getting military training.

An armed police officer stands near the entrance to the farm where 95 Libyan nationals received training at a secret military camp in White River, Mpumalanga. Picture Phil Magakoe / AFP

Former Isis fighters were allegedly among the 95 Libyans arrested at a suspected military camp in White River, Mpumalanga, in July.

They were reportedly paid by a rebel Libyan general to join his army.

The 95 Libyans were arrested on 26 July 2024 after police raided a training camp on land owned by Milites Dei Security Services’ (MDSS).

They entered South Africa with study visas stating they would undertake normal security training.

At the time, the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (Psira) said the work being done at the site was not normal security training. It also said the site resembled a military camp.

Military training confirmed by whistleblowers

Whistleblowers have now confirmed to City Press that the Libyans were getting military training.

The Libyans were reportedly under the command of General Khalifa Haftar, who controls parts of eastern Libya.

MDSS initially told its instructors that they would be providing normal security training. This, however, changed once the instructors were at the base. It was then clear the Libyans were being trained for military operations.

The instructors were told the Libyans had to be able to join “special forces” once their training was finished. The course included deep-sea diving, parachuting and sniper training.

One of the whistleblowers even said there were plans for hundreds more Libyans to be trained at the MDSS site.

Libyans deported after case withdrawn

On 15 August, after the Libyans appeared at the White River Magistrate’s Court, the charges against them were withdrawn.

The charges related to the contravention of the Immigration Act.

Mpumalanga NPA spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said the case was withdrawn due to a lack of evidence. This decision was made after Acting Director of Public Prosecutions, Sonja Ntuli, reviewed all the evidence.

All 95 Libyans were deported shortly afterwards.

There are still differing versions of events from the police, Psira and MDSS about what was happening at the site.

Psira has since suspended the operating licence of MDSS.