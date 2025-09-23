Kruger National Park renaming gets greenlight from Mpumalanga legislature

The EFF proposed a motion without notice to rename the province's airport after former deputy president David Mabuza.

The Mpumalanga legislature has used Heritage Day to fast-track the renaming of several public assets in the province.

A motion to rename was proposed without notice and was quickly adopted by the legislature before it moved on to other matters.

Provincial legislators were sitting on Tuesday, where they were to hear oral replies from Mpumalanga Premier Mandla Ndlovu.

Airport renamed after DD

The renaming could affect the internationally renowned Kruger National Park (KNP), a stadium in Witbank and the province’s main airport.

The EFF’s Rhulani Qhibi raised the motion without notice to mark the week South Africa celebrates Heritage Day, but lamented the names of various sites.

“How do we celebrate our heritage as South Africans when we still have our beautiful national parks named after the architect of apartheid, Paul Kruger.

“How do we celebrate Heritage Month when our airport is still named under the same apartheid murderer, Paul Kruger, who stole our land and killed our forefathers,” said Qhibi.

“How do we celebrate our heritage when our stadium in Witbank is still named after Jan van Riebeeck?”

Qhibi proposed renaming Kruger National Park to Skukuza National Park, the airport to DD Mabuza International Airport and the stadium to Veli Malhangu Stadium.

The motion was instantaneously adopted, less than three minutes after Qhibi assumed the microphone.

Debate over statues

The abrupt renaming comes days after the EFF reopened the debate about statues of colonial leaders displayed in public spaces.

EFF national chairperson Nontando Nolutshungu on Friday submitted a draft resolution for the establishment of an ad-hoc committee to discuss the memorials.

She argued that statues of Paul Kruger, Queen Victoria, Cecil Rhodes, Louis Botha and Jan van Riebeeck reminded South Africans that “structures of conquest remain intact”.

AfriForum head of public relations, Ernst van Zyl, hit back at the EFF, stating that the removal of such monuments was pushed by “politicians who have proven that they cannot build anything.

“Because the EFF has failed to build even one promised school, they are now focusing instead on promises to tear down statues,” Van Zyl said.

