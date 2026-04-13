Mpumalanga Premier Mandla Ndlovu has politics inked in his blood

Firm supporter of accountability, renewal in ANC

Going into politics was a natural process for Mandla Ndlovu, now the premier of Mpumalanga.

As a youngster in his village in Bushbuckridge, he got to see first-hand the brutalities meted out to ordinary people by the officials of apartheid.

“Many bad things were happening there and when I grew up it was during the struggle, so there were protests. I joined politics so I could lend a helping hand in the fight against the regime.”

Activism

After completing Grade 12 at Mugena High School, he went to Tivumbeni College of Education, where he became active in politics.

“By the time I was completing high school, I was already aware of the injustices that had befallen black people due to apartheid.

“My activism started in 1989. The country comes from a painful past. We yearned for freedom and I understood being in politics was one way to contribute to dismantling a discriminatory system based on race,” he said.

Ndlovu, who was recently re-elected unopposed as ANC chair in Mpumalanga and is also serving his second term as the premier, said since he became an activist at an early age, he never looked back.

Family

He was raised in a large, close-knit family and credits that environment with shaping his world view and grounding his values.

“I come from a big family with many siblings. My father has many children.

“In that setting, discipline, respect and accountability were not abstract concepts, but part of everyday life.”

He thanked his supportive family for being there for him from day one.

“The family keep me grounded. No matter how demanding the role becomes, family reminds you what truly matters.”

Fan of education

He is a big fan of education and holds a senior teacher’s diploma from Tivumbeni and furthered his studies at the University of South Africa, where he completed a bachelor of arts and an honours degree in politics. He is pursuing a master’s in political studies at Nelson Mandela University.

Before entering full-time politics, Ndlovu worked as a maths teacher – a role he still regards as formative.

“Teaching grounded me. It teaches patience and responsibility. You quickly realise leadership is about making a difference in people’s lives.”

Political journey

Ndlovu’s formal political journey began in 1995, at the age of 26, when he was elected regional secretary of the then Bushbuckridge region of the ANC. He then served as a ward councillor, MMC for infrastructure and chief whip in the Bushbuckridge local municipality.

He later became chief whip of the Ehlanzeni district municipality and, between 2008 and 2015, served as regional secretary of the ANC in the Bohlabela region. In 2015, he was elected provincial secretary and in 2022, he rose to provincial chair.

His recent unopposed re-election, he said, reflects a collective commitment to unity. “That moment is humbling. It signals that the movement is choosing unity and focusing on renewal. For me, it is a responsibility more than anything else.”

As premier, his leadership focus is practical and delivery-driven, he said.

“We are working on improving implementation. It is about delivery, accountability and ensuring resources are used effectively.”

His priorities include infrastructure development, economic growth, job creation and creating meaningful opportunities for young people.

Key is ensuring the people experience government through tangible improvements in their daily lives. He also recognises rebuilding trust is critical.

“People must see government is working for them. Trust is built through action, not words.”

Reflecting on his journey, he says it is one of continuous learning and evolving responsibility.

“Every role teaches you something. You carry those lessons with you.”

Away from the office, Ndlovu maintains a simple and disciplined lifestyle.

“I prefer wearing jeans, T-shirts and comfortable shoes. I appreciate simple things.”

This simplicity extends to his daily life. “I generally prefer healthier options when it comes to food and drinks.”

Like many South Africans, he is a passionate about soccer.

“I am a big soccer fan and always support teams from our province.”