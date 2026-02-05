Mpumalanga school accused of withholding payment from service provider

School records show an SGB resolution acknowledging the outstanding amount.

A squabble has erupted between a Mpumalanga school and a businessman after the principal reportedly refused to pay him approximately R30 000 for the service he had rendered.

The spat between the service provider, Ngokuthula Holdings, and Ifalethu Primary School in Mbalenhle started in 2023 after the company rendered an electrical installation and other services, charging R48 670.

Dispute over outstanding balance

It is alleged the school only paid R20 000 and the new principal is reportedly refusing to settle the balance of R28 670.

In an interview with The Citizen yesterday, the owner of the complaining company, Sipho Nhlapho, said he was surprised that it was difficult for the school to settle the balance because there was enough evidence that he performed the tasks.

“The former school principal paid me R20 000 before retiring, so when the acting principal came, she told me she would not pay because when the deal was made she was not there.

“After trying in vain to get my money, I ended up approaching lawyers who sent her a letter of demand, but no payment was made. I stopped using the service of the lawyers because it cost me a lot of money,” said Nhlapho.

“I am approaching the media because I want the provincial government to know how we are being treated as service providers. I am not the only person the principal is refusing to pay,” said Nhlapho.

Former principal confirms agreement

The Citizen has seen the letter of demand the lawyers sent to the school in February last year.

When approached for comment, the former school principal, who was part of the team that made the deal with Nhlapho in 2023, confirmed Nhlapho had rendered the service.

“Yes, it is true that the company offered the service and when I was still a principal, I paid him R20 000, and we all agreed together with the school governing body the balance would be settled soon.”

Documents seen by The Citizen, show on 7 November, 2023, during an SGB meeting, an agreement was reached that the school must pay Nhlapho and the others who were owed money.

“As a school, we owe R28 671.41 to Ngokuthula Holdings, which was changing lights and restoring the plugs. We reached an agreement that as soon as we get the money, we must pay them,” the document read.

Mpumalanga Department of Education spokesperson Gerald Sambo said it has requested the school to provide a detailed report.

“It is also important to note that the department is not in any way involved in any contractual obligation that schools have with service providers. We advise that SGBs always consider the financial capabilities of the school before entering into any contract with a particular service provider.”

Sambo said it remains the responsibility of the SGB to ensure that schools fulfil any contractual obligations with service providers to prevent similar incidents from occurring. He also called upon schools not to overcommit themselves beyond their financial means.

Education expert raises governance concerns

Education expert Hendrick Makaneta said: “We are deeply concerned about the manner in which Ifalethu Primary School is handling this matter.

“Schools have a responsibility to honour agreements with service providers, especially when the services support the learning environment of our children.”

