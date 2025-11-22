WATCH: Multiple-vehicle crash shuts down R28 in Krugersdorp – motorists urged to avoid area

​Motorists are urged to avoid the R28 in the Krugersdorp area immediately and to seek alternative routes.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) has warned motorists of a major multi-vehicle accident on the R28 in Krugersdorp, near the N14 and Hendrick Potgieter intersection.

​Due to the severity of the incident, the R28 northbound is completely closed to traffic until further notice. Emergency services are on the scene.

“Expect significant delays surrounding the accident scene. Exercise extreme caution, maintain safe following distances, and remain patient, as traffic volumes are expected to remain high throughout the region,” urged spokesperson Xolani Fihla.

Watch video from eyewitness below

In videos from the scene, at least 20 vehicles are seen crashed, with some still in their seats and others walking around as they document the incident.

Some of the vehicles were pushed off the road.

According to an eyewitness, two truck drivers allegedly lost control and ploughed into these vehicles.

Joburg road closures

Law enforcement agencies are currently deployed and actively monitoring critical transport routes across the City of Johannesburg and surrounding areas.

This increased visibility is in response to heavy convoy movements heading towards the Nasrec precinct.

Motorists are advised that rolling road closures are in place today to facilitate these movements. Residual congestion may remain on affected routes.

Roads have been closed on the N1 between Atterbury Road and Rand Show Road, the N3 North and South flyovers, and the N12 from Elands interchange to Diepkloof interchange.

The M1 will also be affected, with closures from Buccleuch interchange to Golden Highway.

Other impacted corridors include the R21 South between Atlas Road and Voortrekker Road, as well as the R24/N12 conjunction, covering R24 West and the N12 West junction.

Those travelling to OR Tambo International Airport have been advised to allow extra time to avoid missing their flights.