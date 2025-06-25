Avoid the N12! Burning tyres and ‘makeshift spike strips’ block major Gauteng highway

It is unclear what the unrest is in response to, but the area has often seen community outrage over illegal mining.

The SA Police Service has arrived at the N12 between Kingsway Avenue and Putfontein Road near Springs, Gauteng, after protesters blocked the road with rocks, burning tyres and makeshift spike strips made of glass.

It is unclear what the unrest is in response to, but the area has often seen community outrage over illegal mining.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the route.

The City of Ekurhuleni confirmed the incident to The Citizen.

While all six lanes were initially closed, City spokesperson Katlego Mphahlele said routes heading East towards Mpumalanga had since been cleared.

Westbound lanes towards Johannesburg remain blocked.

This is a developing story